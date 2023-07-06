With the annual Fourth of July competition in his rearview mirror, Joey Chestnut is looking to break some world records in the world of competitive eating that don't involve hot dogs. Chestnut won his 16th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest when he devoured 62 hot dogs and buns on July 4. That's 14 hot dogs shy of his own world record, which he set at the event in 2021.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee show Wednesday, Chestnut specified which world records he is eyeing next.

"I want to do more overseas stuff. I would love to get a sushi record. I want to go to Alaska and do king crab. Taco Bell, that would be a fun one," Chestnut said.

Chestnut has actually had success when it comes to Taco Bell challenges in the past. In 2011, he finished 53 soft tacos in 10 minutes at the Taco Bell "Why Pay More Soft Taco Challenge" in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Chestnut also added that he wants to compete in the buffalo wing eating contest in Buffalo, N.Y. once again. The 39-year-old eater has lost to Miki Sudo in each of the past two years, and lost the 2022 contest 233-224. Sudo also is an annual competitor in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest and finished 39.5 hot dogs and buns to win the women's event on July 4.

In 2022, Chestnut set a pair of new world records. He devoured 44 Raising Cane's chicken fingers in five minutes at a challenge in Las Vegas, while also eating 32 servings (24 ounces) of popcorn in eight minutes at an Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A) game. He holds 55 records in total.