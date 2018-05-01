Kentucky Derby 2018 betting guide: What's a Superfecta? Horse gambling terms, explained

The Kentucky Derby is always one of the most celebrated and highly anticipated events on the sports calendar every year. It's a day-long party filled with fashion, drinking and gambling. Oh boy, you cannot leave out the gambling.

If you're looking to get in on the betting action this year but aren't exactly sure how it all works, you've come to the right place. The process and the terminology can be a bit confusing to the less experienced bettors, so we're here to give you the information you need to know to have yourself a good ol' day of betting on the ponies.

For the novice, there are pretty simple wagers. But, with the Kentucky Derby being one of the biggest racing events on the calendar, there's also more opportunity to divulge in more exotic bets, in which the payouts can be huge.

An important disclaimer, though: Knowing the terminology doesn't guarantee you success in your wagers. Sometimes, ignorance is bliss...and profitable.

Anyway, here's a rundown of the terms you'll want to be familiar with.

BET TO WIN: Well, this one is pretty self-explanatory. You're betting on a horse to win the race.

BET TO PLACE: You're betting on a horse to finish either 1st or 2nd in the race.

BET TO SHOW: You're betting on a horse to finish either 1st, 2nd or 3rd in the race.

EXACTA: You're betting on both the 1st and 2nd place finishers in a race.

TRIFECTA: You're betting on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in a race.

SUPERFECTA: You're betting on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place finishers in a race.

DAILY DOUBLE: You're betting on the winners of two separate races.

PICK 3: You're betting on the winners of three consecutive races.

PICK 4: You're betting on the winners of four consecutive races.

PICK 5: You're betting on the winners of five consecutive races.

PICK 6: You're betting on the winners of six consecutive races.

Obviously, some of those are more challenging endeavors than others so, as is always the case with gambling, play the odds at your own peril.

Now that you've got an understanding of the terminology, you're going to want to brush up on the odds and which horses are considered favorites. You can check out the betting odds for the field in the main event here.