Kentucky Derby 2018 winner, payouts: Win, place, show, trifecta and superfecta results

A strong second-half push from Justify on Saturday gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his fifth Kentucky Derby victory, ensured a sixth straight Derby favorite would win the first leg of the Triple Crown and smashed the 135-year-old Apollo Curse.

There were also some big-money payouts after the action at Churchill Downs, which included second- and third-place finishes from Good Magic (9-1) and Audible (7-1), who overtook Promises Fulfilled after a strong start out of the gate and European favorite Mendelssohn to earn a nice Derby Day payday.

The $2 exacta dished out $69.60, the $1 trifecta produced $141.40, and the $1 superfecta topped them all with $19,618.20.

Just for reference, the $1 superfecta payout came in well below the 2017 payout, which was more than a whopping $75,000 due in part to the low odds on the top three horses in the race. This year's was pushed up slightly because of Instilled Regard's strong finish in fourth place, who closed at 85-1 odds.

The following payout results applied to each of the top three horses, according to NBC:

Justify: $7.80 (Win), $6 (Place), $4.40 (Show)

Good Magic: $9.20 (Place), $6.60 (Show)

Audible: $5.80 (Show)