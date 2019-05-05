Kentucky Derby 2019 winner, payouts: Win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta results

A post-race disqualification of apparent wire-to-wire champion Maximum Security led to a shocking Saturday victory for Country House at the 2019 Kentucky Derby, marking a historic moment in the history of the Run for the Roses. We already dove into the controversial decision, so let's talk about the money.

There were some big-money payouts after the action at Churchill Downs, which included a second-place finish from Code of Honor, who provided Maximum Security with a scare before the latter became the first Derby champ in the 145-year history of the race to be scrubbed from the results as a result of track interference.

The $2 exacta dished out a whopping $3,009.60, the $1 trifecta produced $11,475.30, and the $1 superfecta topped them all with an astounding $51,400.10.

Just for reference, that $1 superfecta payout absolutely blows the 2018 mark -- $19,618.20 -- out of the water. It is shy of the 2017 total, however, which went for more than $75,000 due in part to the low odds on the top three horses in that race.

The following payout results applied to each of the top three horses, with 65-to-1 long shot Country House topping them all:

Country House: $132.40 (Win), $56.60 (Place), $24.60 (Show)

Code of Honor: $15.20 (Place), $9.80 (Show)

Tacitus: $5.60 (Show)