The 2023 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday from Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby 2023 marks the 149th Run for the Roses and 2023 Kentucky Derby could set a new record after the 2022 version had a $179 million betting handle, the largest in the history of the race. Forte (3-1) is coming off five straight Graded Stakes victories and has the best 2023 Kentucky Derby odds of any horse. Other 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders include Tapit Trice (5-1), Angel of Empire (8-1) and Practical Move (10-1). Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2023 predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, Demling has handicapped the 2023 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets. Click here to see them.

2023 Kentucky Derby predictions for Forte, Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire

One surprise: Demling is fading Forte, even though he is the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite at 3-1. There are several red flags surrounding Forte, including the quality of competition in his races. His latest win came in the Florida Derby, but there was only one other horse in the field of 12 who had won against graded-stakes competition.

Forte is facing tougher competition on Saturday since the 2023 Kentucky Derby field is loaded with quality contenders. He is the favorite due to his five straight wins, but Demling sees value elsewhere in the 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup. Forte needed a late surge to get past Mage at the end of the Florida Derby despite being a heavy 1-5 favorite. See who else to fade here.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Kentucky Derby picks for Tapit Trice, one of the favorites at 5-1. Tapit Trice has been successful leading up to the Kentucky Derby, winning his last four starts. His most recent victory came at the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 8.

Tapit Trice has yet to lose a race in 2023 and is known for his closing speed. A talented closing runner, Tapit Trice has the speed and endurance to close the gap and finish races with power. His closing speed was on full display at his Tampa Bay Derby victory, waiting until the far turn and stretch to blow past the competition. See where Tapit Trice finishes here.

Demling also has a strong read on Angel of Empire, the third favorite in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2023 at 8-1. He's the son of a Grade 1 winner, Classic Empire, but Angel of Empire also drew the No. 14 post. That position hasn't seen a winner since 1961, with just 3.0% of all 14-post starters winning the Kentucky Derby.

Angel of Empire won three of his last four races and displayed his tactical speed, as his 106 top Equibase Speed Figure is second-highest in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. He also has a trainer (Brad Cox) and jockey (Flavien Prat) who have won a Kentucky Derby within the last four years. Angel of Empire will hope his connections and pedigree can overcome drawing one of the most undesirable posts at Churchill Downs. See where Angel of Empire finishes here.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a big longshot who "has looked outstanding training at Churchill Downs and will be there with a shot in the end." Anyone who backs this horse could hit it big. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

Where do Forte, Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire, and every other horse finish in the 2023 Kentucky Derby? And which enormous long shot is a must-back? Check out the Kentucky Derby odds 2023 below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles in the last 14 years.



2023 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, post draw