The 2024 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs, the first leg of the Triple Crown. In 2018, Justify became the 13th horse in history to complete the Triple Crown and two of his direct offspring will have a chance to run for immortality on Saturday. Just Steel and Just a Touch were sired by Justify and they qualified via second-place finishes in prep races earlier this spring. Just a Touch was second in the Blue Grass Stakes and is 10-1 in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, while Just Steel was the runner-up in the Arkansas Derby and is 20-1.

Fierceness is the 5-2 Kentucky Derby favorite for the 150th Run for the Roses. Other 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders include Sierra Leone (3-1) and Catching Freedom (8-1). The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The 150th Kentucky Derby will feature a pair of Japanese entries in T O Password (30-1) and Forever Young (10-1). No Japanese horse has won the Kentucky Derby and there have only been five international winners in history, with two hailing from the UK (Omar Khayyam and Tomy Lee), one from Venezuela (Canonero II), and two from Canada (Northern Dancer and Sunny's Halo). Derma Sotogake (2023) and Master Fencer (2019) have the best previous finish from a Japanese-bred horse, each taking sixth in the Run for the Roses. The first Japanese horse to appear in the Kentucky Derby field was Ski Captain in 1995, and he went on to finish a disappointing 14th after going off at 12-1.

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $330.44 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage and Two Phil's.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $982.36 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's and Angel of Empire.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $15,643.65 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's, Angel of Empire and Disarm.

