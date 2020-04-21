League of Legends DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy LOL picks for April 22, 2020

The 2020 League of Legends season continues on Wednesday and there is one game in both the League of Legends Professional League (LPL) and the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK). In the LPL, eStar will take on Team WE at 5 a.m. ET and then T1 will take on DragonX in the LCK at 4 a.m. ET. With big money on the line in LOL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings, finding value for your LOL DFS lineups will be critical.

With T1 and eStar listed as slight favorites in their respective games, the LOL DFS player pool for Wednesday morning is wide open. So before finalizing any League of Legends DFS picks, be sure to see the top LOL DFS picks, advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a professional daily Fantasy player with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his DFS picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to esports.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the Wednesday League of Legends esports schedule and revealed his LOL DFS picks and projections.

For Wednesday's action, one of McClure's top LOL DFS picks is Wink from eStar. At $12,000 on DraftKings, Wink is the most expensive player available on Wednesday morning, but the 20-year-old Chinese star has proven himself over the last three years, first with Royal Club, then with Royal Never Give Up and now with eStar.

He's averaging 89.9 DraftKings points per game so far this season and he's had six games this season where he has topped the 100-point mark. And back on April 11, he racked up six kills with 23 assists against five deaths to put up 92.2 daily Fantasy points against Team WE, who he will take on again on Wednesday.

Part of his optimal LOL DFS strategy also includes stacking Wink with Cryin from eStar. Cryin is the second-most expensive player in the League of Legends DFS player pool on Wednesday, but given his performance two Saturdays ago against Team WE, he's absolutely worth it. Cryin had 27 kills and 19 assists while dying just three times in a 2-0 sweep. That was worth an astounding 150.4 points on DraftKings to help lead those who had rostered him to big paydays.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers on Wednesday, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your LOL DFS contests or going home with nothing.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers on Wednesday, giving you a huge return.