LOOK: Odell Beckham got a visit from Drake in the hospital after surgery

Drake doesn't have time for new friends, but he's pretty loyal to his old ones.

The rapper proved that this week when he visited his pal and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham in the hospital. Beckham had just undergone a procedure on his ankle, which he fractured during Sunday's loss to the Chargers, and was recuperating when Drake showed up at his bedside.

Cause this got that makin of a Legend feel @champagnepapi A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Oct 10, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

While Drake tends to cozy up to athletes all over the place, his relationship with OBJ is actually a pretty interesting one. The receiver joined the rapper on tour and actually lived in Drake's Calabasas mansion last year. According to a piece published by GQ last summer, Beckham consulted the rapper about shrinking his circle. Again, no new friends.

Beckham passed many hours this spring lying out by that pool, meditating on what it takes to live like this, to own it, to earn what it represents. And he decided that he wasn't doing enough yet. He noticed the team of people who managed Drake's house and his affairs, how they made it all work. He noticed his host's work ethic, the will to keep going even after you've already got this. Mostly he noticed the ruthlessness with which Drake iced out the things, and the people, in his life that didn't matter.

The bond between the two apparently remains strong, despite Drake having some trouble throwing up OBJ's jersey number with his hands.

Had to come visit bro...bounce back like 13 @obj 🙏🏽 (my 13 is backwards but it’s still bless) A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Get well soon, No. 31.