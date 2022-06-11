The late-running Gufo will try to win a Grade 1 race for a third time when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Manhattan Stakes on Saturday in Elmont, N.Y. Trained by Christophe Clement, the 5-year-old Gufo has won almost $1.5 million in his career. He is the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Manhattan Stakes odds. The Brendan Walsh-trained Santin is getting 7-2 odds in the wide-open 10-horse Manhattan Stakes 2022 field, while the Chad Brown-trained Adhamo is third in the odds at 4-1. Three other horses are 8-1 or shorter.

Post time for the 1¼-mile turf race is 5:38 p.m. ET. With many accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Manhattan Stakes picks of your own.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap, Kentucky Oaks and Preakness Stakes.

One surprise: Yu is high on Highland Chief, who is fourth in the odds at 6-1. Trained by Graham Motion, Highland Chief has three wins, two seconds and two thirds in 12 career starts. He is coming off an upset victory in the Man o' War Stakes at 19-1.

Yu likes that when this horse was based in Europe, he showed an ability to win without needing to stalk the pace. "He has never been able to win back-to-back starts, which is a concern, but he's a key contender if he can run back to that last effort," she says. Yu is using Highland Chief prominently in her wagers.

