NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12 preview: Standings, TV schedule, title odds

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff field has narrowed from 16 to 12 drivers after Kyle Busch won his second straight race at Dover on Sunday. Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Kasey Kahne and Kurt Busch have all been eliminated from championship contention, but they will still compete in races this season.

NASCAR

Point totals have been reset as the Round of 12 is set to begin with the series heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. Drivers who have won stages or races this season have been awarded bonus points for this round. Martin Truex Jr. is in first thanks to his five race wins and 19 stage victories while Kyle Busch moves into second place with four wins and 13 green-and-white checkered flags.

The reset also means a guy like Chase Elliott, who finished fifth in the Round of 16, moves back to 10th in the standings while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. goes from the last driver in on merit to eighth place thanks to his wins at Daytona and Talladega. Stenhouse will have a chance to show off his restrictor-plate racing skills in the second race of the round when the series heads back to Talladega.

Here's how to watch all three races in the Round of 12 as well as previous playoff winners at the tracks.

How to watch the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Round of 12 opener)

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App

Round of 12 drivers that have won at Charlotte:

Jimmie Johnson (8 wins)

Kevin Harvick (3 wins)

Matt Kenseth (2 wins)

Jamie McMurray (2 wins)

Martin Truex Jr. (1 win)

Brad Keselowski (1 win)

How to watch the Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Location: Talladega Superspeedway

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App

Round of 12 drivers that have won at Talladega:

Brad Keselowski (4 wins)

Jimmie Johnson (2 wins)

Jamie McMurray (2 wins)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1 win)

Denny Hamlin (1 win)

Kevin Harvick (1 win)

Kyle Busch (1 win)

How to watch the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (cutoff race)

Location: Kansas Speedway

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

Round of 12 drivers that have won at Kansas:

Jimmie Johnson (3 wins)

Kevin Harvick (2 wins)

Matt Kenseth (2 wins)

Martin Truex Jr. (1 win)

Kyle Busch (1 win)

Denny Hamlin (1 win)

Brad Keselowski (1 win)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 3059 LEADER 5 2. Kyle Busch 18 3041 -18 4 3. Kyle Larson 42 3034 -25 4 4. Brad Keselowski 2 3020 -39 2 5. Jimmie Johnson 48 3017 -42 3 6. Kevin Harvick 4 3015 -44 1 7. Denny Hamlin 11 3013 -46 2 8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 3010 -49 2 9. Ryan Blaney 21 3008 -51 1 10. Chase Elliott 24 3006 -53 0 11. Matt Kenseth 20 3005 -54 0 12. Jamie McMurray 1 3003 -56 0

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship odds

Betting odds for the NASCAR Cup per VegasInsider.com