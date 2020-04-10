Oaklawn Stakes: How to watch, odds, channel, post time with Thousand Words the morning line favorite
Here's how to watch the Arkansas race
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there haven't exactly been a ton of sports to hold the attention of fans. However, horse racing fans will be looking forward to the Oaklawn Stakes, which is set to take place on Saturday. The $200,000, 1 1/8 mile race features 13 of the top three-year-olds in the sport and includes several entrants that were set to take part in the Arkansas Derby which was originally slated to take place on Saturday, but the coronavirus pandemic forced it to be rescheduled to May 2.
The Oaklawn Stakes doesn't reward the top horses for points in the "Road to the Kentucky Derby." However, the race does reward the winner with a berth in the Preakness Stakes, which has been postponed and not yet rescheduled. In addition, the Oaklawn Stakes' top three finishers will receive a berth into next month's Arkansas Derby.
According to SportsLine, Thousand Words is the 5-2 favorite in the Oaklawn Stakes despite being fresh off the first loss of his career, a fourth place in the San Felipe Stakes last month. The horse is trained by Bob Baffert, who produced 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and also War Emblem, Real Quiet, and Point Given -- each of which won two legs of the Triple Crown. In addition to Thousand Words, Basin also is one of the favorites with 7-2 odds in the Oaklawn Stakes field.
Oaklawn Stakes Odds (Via SportsLine):
Thousand Words (5-2)
Basin (7-2)
Farmington Road (6-1)
Taishan (8-1)
Digital (8-1)
Shoplifted (10-1)
Background (12-1)
Sir Rick (15-1)
Coach Bahe (20-1)
Flap Jack (20-1)
Something Natural (20-1)
Gold Street (20-1)
Mr. Big News (30-1
Oaklawn Stakes
- Date: Saturday, April 11
- Time: 6:48 p.m. ET
- Location: Hot Springs, Arkansas
- Streaming: Fox Sports
-
