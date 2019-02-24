Oscars 2019: Serena Williams headlines powerful new Nike ad airing during Academy Awards

Serena Williams may not be a prominent Hollywood actress (at least not yet) but she will have a prominent role on Sunday night during the Oscars telecast. Not only will the tennis star be a presenter for 'A Star Is Born' during the 91st Academy Awards (follow along here for live updates), but she'll also headline a new Nike ad that will debut during a break in the show.

The powerful spot is titled "Dream Crazier" and will feature a number of female athletes who have broken barriers and blazed a path for future generations.

Among those included in the spot are the U.S. women's national soccer team, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, former WNBA superstar Lisa Leslie, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and more.

You can check out the commercial below:

Williams is not only featured as one of the trailblazing athletes, but she also serves as the ad's narrator. Her voice is the one you hear challenging some of the double standards that affect male and female athletes. Williams delivers a strong message that helps close out the ad, saying "if they want to call you crazy, fine. Show them what crazy can do."