The 2022 Preakness Stakes is now in the rear view mirror. Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot, made a furious charge to the front of the pack at the end to take the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby, and Early Voting took the second jewel of the Triple Crown with a victory at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
Rich Strike didn't be participate in the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes due to rest, so any hopes of a Triple Crown winner were thrown out the window before the call to the post at Pimlico.
In 2021, Rombauer won the second leg of the Triple Crown and the last horse to win all three races was Justify in 2018. Here's a list of every Preakness Stakes winner, ranging from Early Voting and going all the way back to Survivor in 1833. The 147th installment of the race is set to take place on Saturday.
Preakness Stakes winners
- 2022: Early Voting
- 2021: Rombauer
- 2020: Swiss Skydiver
- 2019: War of Will
- 2018: Justify
- 2017: Cloud Computing
- 2016: Exaggerator
- 2015: American Pharaoh
- 2014: California Chrome
- 2013: Oxbow
- 2012: I'll Have Another
- 2011: Shackleford
- 2010: Lookin At Lucky
- 2009: Rachel Alexandra
- 2008: Big Brown
- 2007: Curlin
- 2006: Bernardini
- 2005: Afleet Alex
- 2004: Smarty Jones
- 2003: Funny Cide
- 2002: War Emblem
- 2001: Point Given
- 2000: Red Bullet
- 1999: Charismatic
- 1998: Real Quiet
- 1997: Silver Charm
- 1996: Louis Quatorze
- 1995: Timber Country
- 1994: Tabasco Cat
- 1993: Prairie Bayou
- 1992: Pine Bluff
- 1991: Hansel
- 1990: Summer Squall
- 1989: Sunday Silecne
- 1988: Risen Star
- 1987: Alysheba
- 1986: Snow Chief
- 1985: Tank's Prospect
- 1984: Gate Dancer
- 1983: Deputed Testimony
- 1982: Aloma's Ruler
- 1981: Pleasant Colony
- 1980: Codex
- 1979: Spectacular Bid
- 1978: Affirmed
- 1977: Seattle Slew
- 1976: Elocutionist
- 1975: Master Derby
- 1974: Little Current
- 1973: Secretariat
- 1972: Bee Bee Bee
- 1971: Canonero II
- 1970: Personality
- 1969: Majestic Prince
- 1968: Forward Pass
- 1967: Damascus
- 1966: Kauai King
- 1965: Tom Rolfe
- 1964: Northern Dancer
- 1963: Candy Spots
- 1962: Greek Money
- 1961: Carry Back
- 1960: Bally Ache
- 1959: Royal Orbit
- 1958: Tim Tam
- 1957: Bold Ruler
- 1956: Fabius
- 1955: Nashua
- 1954: Hasty Road
- 1953: Native Dancer
- 1952: Blue Man
- 1951: Bold
- 1950: Hill Prince
- 1949: Capot
- 1948: Citation
- 1947: Faultless
- 1946: Assault
- 1945: Polynesian
- 1944: Pensive
- 1943: Count Fleet
- 1942: Alsab
- 1941: Whirlaway
- 1940: Bimelech
- 1939: Challedon
- 1938: Dauber
- 1937: War Admiral
- 1936: Bold Venture
- 1935: Omaha
- 1934: High Quest
- 1933: Head Play
- 1932: Burgoo King
- 1931: Mate
- 1930: Gallant Fox
- 1929: Dr. Freeland
- 1928: Victorian
- 1927: Bostonian
- 1926: Display
- 1925: Coventry
- 1924: Nellie Morse
- 1923: Vigil
- 1922: Pillory
- 1921: Broomspun
- 1920: Man o'War
- 1919: Sir Barton
- 1918: War Cloud
- 1918: Jack Hare, Jr.
- 1917: Kalitan
- 1916: Damrosch
- 1915: Rhine Maiden
- 1914: Holiday
- 1913: Buskin
- 1912: Colonel Holloway
- 1911: Watervale
- 1910: Layminster
- 1909: Effendi
- 1908: Royal Tourist
- 1907: Don Enrique
- 1906: Whimsical
- 1905: Cairngorm
- 1904: Bryn Mawr
- 1903: Flocarline
- 1902: Old England
- 1901: The Parader
- 1900: Hindus
- 1899: Half Time
- 1898: Sly Fox
- 1897: Paul Kauvar
- 1896: Margrave
- 1895: Belmar
- 1894: Assignee
- 1890: Montague
- 1889: Buddhist
- 1888: Refund
- 1887: Dunboyne
- 1886: The Bard
- 1885: Tecumseh
- 1884: Knight of Ellerslie
- 1883: Jacobus
- 1882: Vanguard
- 1881: Saunterer
- 1880: Grenada
- 1879: Harold
- 1878: Duke of Magenta
- 1877: Cloverbrook
- 1876: Shirley
- 1875: Tom Ochiltree
- 1874: Culpepper
- 1873: Survivor