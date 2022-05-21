The 2022 Preakness Stakes is now in the rear view mirror. Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot, made a furious charge to the front of the pack at the end to take the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby, and Early Voting took the second jewel of the Triple Crown with a victory at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Rich Strike didn't be participate in the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes due to rest, so any hopes of a Triple Crown winner were thrown out the window before the call to the post at Pimlico.

In 2021, Rombauer won the second leg of the Triple Crown and the last horse to win all three races was Justify in 2018. Here's a list of every Preakness Stakes winner, ranging from Early Voting and going all the way back to Survivor in 1833. The 147th installment of the race is set to take place on Saturday.

Preakness Stakes winners