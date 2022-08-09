Taiki Yanagida, a jockey in New Zealand, has died from injuries he sustained during a horse racing accident on Aug. 3. He was 28. Yanagida was racing at the Cambridge Jockey Club in New Zealand when he fell from his horse, Te Atatu Pash. Yanagida lost his helmet in the fall and was trampled by another horse, per a report from the NZ Herald.

He was taken to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries to his brain and spine. Once at the hospital, Yanagida was eventually placed in an induced coma. The jockey succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. He is the first jockey to die after falling in a race in New Zealand since 2016, according to TMZ Sports.

Yanagida's racing manager, Ted McLachlan, said that the jockey was well-liked within the horse racing community.

"He was such a wonderful young man," McLachlan told the NZ Herald. "It really is a tragedy and so hard to watch what his mother and sister here have had to go through. This will really hurt the other people in the industry because Taiki was so popular."

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing CEO Bruce Sharrock also addressed Yanagida's family. Like McLachlan, Sharrock highlighted Yanagida's popularity within the sport.

"Our deepest sympathies are with Taiki's family - his mother Kayano, sisters Chiaki and Ayano, and his grandmother," Sharrock said. "We share their grief at the loss of such a talented, friendly, and well-liked young man."

Throughout his New Zealand racing career, Yanagida rode 162 winning horses, including 42 last year.