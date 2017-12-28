The Canadian Football League will allow Johnny Manziel to sign a contract in 2018

The Johnny Manziel comeback may officially be green lit ... at least in Canada.

The Canadian Football League announced Thursday that it will allow Manziel to sign a contract in 2018 if one were to be offered to the 25-year-old quarterback. The development comes after the league's commissioner, Randy Ambrosie, ruled Manziel ineligible to sign a deal after he worked out with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats back in September.

Here's what the league said when that ruling came down earlier this year:

"After an extensive process of due diligence and an in-person meeting with Mr. Manziel, the Commissioner has decided that he will not register any contract for Mr. Manziel for this season. However, Mr. Manziel will be eligible to sign a contract for the 2018 season and, if Mr. Manziel meets certain conditions that have been spelled out by the Commissioner, the CFL will register that contract. The specifics of those conditions are confidential and will not be disclosed. The CFL has extended the stay on the expiry of the 10-day window for Mr. Manziel until Nov. 30, 2017 and therefore Mr. Manziel will remain on Hamilton's negotiation list until that date."

The former Heisman winner and NFL first-round pick has dealt with his share of personal issues off the field -- ranging from alcohol abuse to run-ins with the law -- and it was the primary reason his once-promising NFL career burned out so quickly. The CFL wanted to make sure he cleaned up his act before it would allow him to join the league.

It appears that Manziel has met the conditions that were presented by Ambrosie and the CFL, and now he'll have a chance to revive his football career if he can convince a team to sign him.

The Tiger-Cats currently hold Manziel's rights but have not offered him a contract. They will have until January to make a decision on whether to sign, trade or release him.