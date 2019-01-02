The Jonah Keri Podcast: Michael Kruse
Jonah Keri sits down with Politico writer Michael Kruse
In this episode: Jonah Keri prepares his stump speech with Politico writer Michael Kruse on the perilous state of American health care and how to fix it; the value of retail politics and why national candidates should try to kiss some babies too; the impossible task of winning bipartisan support and how Senator Joe Manchin finds a way to do it, and much more!
