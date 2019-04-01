Twenty-third horse dies at Santa Anita in three months just days after racetrack reopens

Only three days after reopening its track, a 23rd horse has died at Santa Anita. The string of deaths began in December 2018. The horse Arms Runner fell after suffering an injury to his right foreleg, and was euthanized after the race over the weekend.

The track was reopened on Friday after closing on March 3 to renovate.

"In whole, we feel confident in the track and we're just being very proactive," Tim Ritvo, the COO of the course's owner The Stronach Group, said when the track was initially closed via CBS News. "We want to do all the testing that needs to be done. When we believe we're in good shape, we'll start to train over it again."

"Obviously, one horse is too many," Ritvo had added. "The recent rash is just horrible. We need to definitely take a step back and evaluate everything." We'll see if the death of Arms Runner leads to further evaluation.

Santa Anita had 11.5 inches of rain in February, not to mention abnormally low temperatures, but Ritvo claims that experts have said that that isn't what caused the initial wave of deaths.

"We think that (rain) could definitely contribute even though our experts are telling us not," Ritvo said in March, per CBS News. "The tracks out here are built not for weather like that."

20 deaths occurred at Santa Anita in 2017, and a soil and safety expert from Kentucky said that the track was "100 percent ready" for racing to resume after it closed for two days last month, per CBS News. Arms Runner marks the third horse to have died since then.