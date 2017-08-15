Under Armour CEO quits Trump's council in wake of Charlottesville

In the aftermath of the violent chaos in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend, the Donald Trump administration is continuing to lose contributors. One such contributor is Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, who resigned from Trump's manufacturing job council on Monday. Plank wanted to distance Under Armour from politics, as he explained in a statement.

"We remain resolute in our potential and ability to improve American manufacturing," Plank said. "However, Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics."

Plank and Under Armour sponsor several incredibly well-known athletes, including Stephen Curry and Cam Newton, in addition to one of Trump's friends, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Plank joined the council so he could actively be part of the process of creating new jobs. The decision comes days after Trump was criticized for his initial response to the Charlottesville riots (and on the same day that Trump amended his statement to say that the administration does not condone racism).

Plank's full statement can be seen below:

I love our country & company. I am stepping down from the council to focus on inspiring & uniting through power of sport. - CEO Kevin Plank pic.twitter.com/8YvndJMjj1 — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) August 15, 2017

Plank is one of three CEOs to exit the council during the unrest. Plank previously drew fire for his support of Trump from sponsored athletes for praising Trump's business background, saying that "to have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country."

Curry and WWE superstar turned acting superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson opposed the comments, with Curry saying that "I agree with that description, if you remove the 'et' [from asset]." Curry did clarify that he believed in the brand and would not forsake his contract, despite the conflicting political views.

Johnson, meanwhile, announced his intention to stay with Under Armour because he had a contract with the company, not Plank.

It should also be noted that Plank is toeing the company line in his statement eschewing the politics of the situation. Even in February, when he first joined the council, he said in a statement that he engages in "policy, not politics," although obviously optics play a part in these decisions.

More outspoken athletes like Johnson and Curry are yet to speak on the dropped partnership, as is Brady. As Plank joins the exodus of CEOs cutting their ties to Trump's administration, we may see statements from them in the near future, particularly if the situation in Charlottesville leads to future unrest.