Virtual Kentucky Derby results: Watch Secretariat, Citation and Seattle Slew at a digital Churchill Downs
The best of the best faced off in this virtual competition
While the real live Kentucky Derby has been moved to September, that didn't stop the folks at Churchill Downs from holding some sort of event in its place. With the first weekend in May upon us, organizers decided to create the first-ever virtual Kentucky Derby.
But this wasn't like other sports that have gone into the simulation game like NASCAR, this virtual race was an all-timer competition. In other words, 13 Derby winners who went on to win the Triple Crown were set to compete against one another in this race. For the sake of accuracy, data algorithms were built to digitally recreate previous Derby-winning horses racing along with their abilities.
Here's what that race looked like.
Of course, it wasn't all about the race, as the tweet points out. This was also a fundraiser to give money to COVID-19 emergency relief efforts -- the goal was $2 million. The race was also part of a whole slate of virtual events throughout the day that Churchill Downs put on in light of the fact that no actual competition was going on.
The race results are as follows:
WIN: Secretariat (1973)
PLACE: Citation (1948)
SHOW: Seattle Slew (1977)
4 - Affirmed (1978)
5 - American Pharoah (2015)
6 - Whirlaway (1941)
7 - Count Fleet (1943)
8 - Justify (2018)
9 - Assault (1946)
10 - War Admiral (1937)
11 - Omaha (1935)
12 - Gallant Fox (1930)
13 - Sir Barton (1919)
It should come as no surprise that Secretariat came out on top. After all, the legendary horse set a still-standing Kentucky Derby record of 1:59.40 on his way to a dominant 3-year-old 1973 that culminated with one of the great championship performances of all time at the Belmont Stakes.
