2018 Wells Fargo Championship picks, field: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy return to Quail Hollow

A super summer of world class golf starts this week at Quail Hollow with the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship. It has only been nine months since the best players in the world teed it up at this course for the 2017 PGA Championship, but a lot has happened in that time.

Rory McIlroy, who has won here twice, is healthy again. Tiger Woods, who has won here once, is healthy again. Rickie Fowler might be one of the five best players in the world. And Justin Thomas is as elite as it gets (OK, maybe that hasn't changed).

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: Wells Fargo Championship | Where: Charlotte, North Carolina | When: May 3-6

Field and odds

Rory McIlroy: 15-2

Justin Thomas: 9-1

Rickie Fowler: 12-1

Jason Day: 20-1

Patrick Reed: 22-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 25-1

Phil Mickelson: 25-1

Paul Casey : 28-1

: 28-1 Tiger Woods: 28-1

Field strength: A

That's as strong as the week before a major or the Players (which is next week) is ever going to get.

Three stories to watch

1. How to rate Tiger: I'm not totally sure what to do with Woods this week. The golf course has changed since Woods last played here in 2012 -- heck, it has changed since the PGA Championship nine months ago -- and while Woods has had some success here (four top 11s), he has also missed his past two cuts at this event.

Quail Hollow will be an interesting test for Tiger next week. Woods is ranked 202nd in driving accuracy this season. At last year's PGA, QH ranked as the most difficult course on Tour in the '16-17 season in proximity to the hole from the rough. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) April 26, 2018

And yet we might still be underrating what Woods is doing on the PGA Tour this year. With a new set of clubs in the bag and a month of rest behind him, anything is in play this week for Big Cat, which is exactly why I'm fired up for his seventh tournament of the season.

Tiger Woods is currently the only player on the PGA Tour ranked in the top-10 in both strokes gained around the green and strokes gained putting. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) April 30, 2018

2. Horses for courses: McIlroy, Fowler and Phil Mickelson own this place. They have combined to make 25 of 26 cuts and have three wins among them. McIlroy has six top 10s, Fowler has three and Mickelson has an incredible seven top-five finishes (but no victories). That trio against the rest of the field is a fun wager this week (and it gets even more fun if you throw in Thomas, who won the PGA Championship here last year).

3. The overlooked rook: Joaquinn Niemann made his professional debut a few weeks ago, and it didn't receive a ton of fanfare, even after he finished inside the top 10 and earned a spot at Quail Hollow this week. I can promise that if he grabs another top 10 at the Wells Fargo Championship, it won't go overlooked. The 19-year-old Chilean might be a star (or superstar), and he's certainly not short on confidence. I'm excited to see how round two on the PGA Tour goes.

"I'm playing golf in beautiful golf courses, enjoying every moment I'm here on the course," Niemann said on Tuesday. "These guys are really, really good. So being here is really nice and it helps a lot my game to grow up."

Past winners

2017: Brian Harman

2016: James Hahn

2015: Rory McIlroy

2014: J.B. Holmes

2013: Derek Ernst

That Ernst win is still one of my favorites ever.

This marks 5 years since 1 of the most unpredictable outcomes in PGAT history, when Derek Ernst beat David Lynn in a playoff on Quail Hollow greens so bad Sergio opted to chip one from 4 feet. W remains Ernst’s lone top-10 in 101 starts. Lynn retired from pro golf the next year. pic.twitter.com/11U0e6sgAY — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) April 30, 2018

Wells Fargo Championship picks