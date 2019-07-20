2019 British Open live stream, watch online: Round 3 championship TV coverage on Saturday
Watch every single shot hit at Royal Portrush on Saturday in Round 3
The fourth and final major of the year has arrived, and hype is filling the air on the coast of Northern Ireland. The 2019 Open Championship rolls on Saturday with Moving Day at Royal Portrush, a famed course that has not seen an Open Championship in 68 years. With so many star golfers having already been cut, Portrush is proving to be dangerous. That does not mean big names are not lingering near the top of the leaderboard after 36 holes.
Despite a flurry on Friday, Rory McIlroy joined Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson below the cut line. J.B. Holmes and Shane Lowry are co-leaders at 8 under with a pair of Englishmen in Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood just one shot back . Justin Rose sits two back at 6 under, while Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka are both three strokes away from the top.
CBS Sports will be offering live coverage from start to finish all week with NBC airing the event live from Saturday through Sunday. Hit the links below to tune into the action on Friday. Here's a full set of Round 3 tee times so you know exactly how to tune in.
All times Eastern
Round 3 -- Saturday, July 20
Round 3 start time: 4:35 a.m.
Live stream -- Holes 5, 6 & 7: Starting at 4:30 a.m. on TheOpen.com
Live stream -- Featured groups: Starting at 4:30 a.m. on TheOpen.com
TV coverage: 4:30-7 a.m. on Golf Channel, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on NBC
TV simulcast live stream: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on fubo.TV (Try for free)
