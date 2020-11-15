Winning the Masters is worth far more than any amount of money you could possibly attain for the victory, but boy, the payout is pretty great, too. The 2020 Masters purse was again set at $11.5 million for the second straight year with the winner taking home 18% of that sum for mastering the Augusta National course and taking home a green jacket.

That winner is Dustin Johnson, who not only triumphed at the Masters but did so by setting the scoring record at Augusta National Golf Club with a 20-under 268. Johnson's 20 under is also the lowest score to par in major championship history.

It is the second straight year that a Masters champion will earn more than $2 million, and while you won't get a green jacket, the second place prize of $1.24 million is not that shabby, either. That's more than can be earned by the champion of many PGA Tour events any given season.

The Masters purse is so impressive that the third-place finisher would receive as much as the entire field did when Jack Nicklaus won the 1986 Masters.

So while one of the last things Johnson was thinking about come Sunday afternoon is how much money would hit his bank account next week, it's still pretty great work ... if you can get it.

Here's a look at all the prize money and payouts for the 84th Masters.

2020 Masters prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $11.5 million

1st (Winner): $2,070,000 -- Dustin Johnson

2nd: $1,242,000 -- Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im

3rd: $782,000

4th: $552,000 -- Justin Thomas

5th: $460,000 -- Rory McIlroy, Dylan Frittelli

6th: $414,000

7th: $385,250 -- C.T. Pan, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm

8th: $356,500

9th: $333,500

10th: $310,500 -- Webb Simpson, Corey Conners, Patrick Reed

11th: $287,500

12th: $264,500

13th: $241,500 -- Marc Leishman, Kein Na, Hideki Matsuyama, Abraham Ancer

14th: $218,500

15th: $207,000

16th: $195,500

17th: $184,000 -- Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

18th: $172,500

19th: $161,000 -- Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Champ, Tommy Fleetwood, Sebastian Munoz

20th: $149,500

21st: $138,000

22nd: $128,800

23rd: $119,600 -- Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose

24th: $110,400

25th: $101,200 -- Ian Poulter, Charl Schwartzel, Danny WIllett, Shane Lowry

26th: $92,000

27th: $88,550

28th: $85,100

29th: $81,650 -- Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang, Bernhard Langer, Nick Taylor

30th: $78,200

31st: $74,750

32nd: $71,300

33rd: $67,850

34th: $64,975 -- Si Woo Kim, Andy Ogletree, Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau

35th: $62,100

36th: $59,225

37th: $56,350

38th: $54,050 -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tony Finau, Lee Westwood, Billy Horschel, Tiger Woods, Paul Casey

39th: $51,750

40th: $49,450

41st: $47,150

42nd: $44,850

43rd: $42,550

44th: $40,250 -- Collin Morikawa, Shugo Imahira

45th: $37,950

46th: $35,650 -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Victor Perez, Jordan Spieth, Charles Howell III, Matt Wallace

47th: $33,350

48th: $31,510

49th: $29,900

50th: $28,980

When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order. Every professional golfer who finishes lower than 50th will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $28,290 depending on their scores and finishes among the field.