Winning the Masters is worth far more than any amount of money you could possibly attain for the victory, but boy, the payout is pretty great, too. The 2020 Masters purse was again set at $11.5 million for the second straight year with the winner taking home 18% of that sum for mastering the Augusta National course and taking home a green jacket.
That winner is Dustin Johnson, who not only triumphed at the Masters but did so by setting the scoring record at Augusta National Golf Club with a 20-under 268. Johnson's 20 under is also the lowest score to par in major championship history.
It is the second straight year that a Masters champion will earn more than $2 million, and while you won't get a green jacket, the second place prize of $1.24 million is not that shabby, either. That's more than can be earned by the champion of many PGA Tour events any given season.
The Masters purse is so impressive that the third-place finisher would receive as much as the entire field did when Jack Nicklaus won the 1986 Masters.
So while one of the last things Johnson was thinking about come Sunday afternoon is how much money would hit his bank account next week, it's still pretty great work ... if you can get it.
Here's a look at all the prize money and payouts for the 84th Masters.
2020 Masters prize money, purse, payouts
Total purse: $11.5 million
1st (Winner): $2,070,000 -- Dustin Johnson
2nd: $1,242,000 -- Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im
3rd: $782,000
4th: $552,000 -- Justin Thomas
5th: $460,000 -- Rory McIlroy, Dylan Frittelli
6th: $414,000
7th: $385,250 -- C.T. Pan, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm
8th: $356,500
9th: $333,500
10th: $310,500 -- Webb Simpson, Corey Conners, Patrick Reed
11th: $287,500
12th: $264,500
13th: $241,500 -- Marc Leishman, Kein Na, Hideki Matsuyama, Abraham Ancer
14th: $218,500
15th: $207,000
16th: $195,500
17th: $184,000 -- Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
18th: $172,500
19th: $161,000 -- Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Champ, Tommy Fleetwood, Sebastian Munoz
20th: $149,500
21st: $138,000
22nd: $128,800
23rd: $119,600 -- Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose
24th: $110,400
25th: $101,200 -- Ian Poulter, Charl Schwartzel, Danny WIllett, Shane Lowry
26th: $92,000
27th: $88,550
28th: $85,100
29th: $81,650 -- Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang, Bernhard Langer, Nick Taylor
30th: $78,200
31st: $74,750
32nd: $71,300
33rd: $67,850
34th: $64,975 -- Si Woo Kim, Andy Ogletree, Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau
35th: $62,100
36th: $59,225
37th: $56,350
38th: $54,050 -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tony Finau, Lee Westwood, Billy Horschel, Tiger Woods, Paul Casey
39th: $51,750
40th: $49,450
41st: $47,150
42nd: $44,850
43rd: $42,550
44th: $40,250 -- Collin Morikawa, Shugo Imahira
45th: $37,950
46th: $35,650 -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Victor Perez, Jordan Spieth, Charles Howell III, Matt Wallace
47th: $33,350
48th: $31,510
49th: $29,900
50th: $28,980
When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order. Every professional golfer who finishes lower than 50th will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $28,290 depending on their scores and finishes among the field.