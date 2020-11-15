Dustin Johnson did not just win the 2020 Masters on Sunday, he did so in historic fashion. Finishing with a 4-under 68 in Round 4, Johnson set a 72-hole scoring record of 20 under, the lowest score to par in the history of the Masters at Augusta National.

At 20 under, Johnson also tied the mark for lowest score to par in major championship history. He was a missed birdie putt on No. 18 away from breaking it.

D.J. won the Masters by five strokes over second-place finishers Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im. That margin is the largest at Augusta National since Tiger Woods won the 1997 Masters by 12 strokes.

Johnson's composite 268 was fueled by pair of 65s shot on Thursday and Saturday, though it did not conclude without some difficulty on Sunday. D.J. hit just two bogeys over his first 57 holes before bogeying Nos. 5 and 6 consecutively in Round 4. His lead dropped to a single stroke.

However, Johnson immediately atoned for those miscues with a pair of birdies to close the first nine. He cruised the rest of the way, finishing the second nine in 3 under for his Masters-record 11th consecutive round under par at Augusta National. His four total bogeys this week were the fewest ever by a Masters winner.

Woods (1997) and Jordan Spieth (2015) previously held the scoring record at 18 under, though neither had two rounds of 65 or or lower like Johnson did this week.

Johnson also tied Woods (2001) and Nolan Henke (1992) by hitting 60 greens in regulation, the most at the Masters in the last 35 years, according to statistician Justin Ray.

The victory Sunday for Johnson, the 2019 Masters runner-up, marks his second major win following the 2016 U.S. Open. He now has 24 career wins on the PGA Tour.

Johnson has finished in the top 10 of the last five Masters he's played. He also ends 2020 finishing T6 or better at all three majors held in this COVID-19 pandemic-altered calendar year.