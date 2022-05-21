TULSA, Okla. -- It's Moving Day at the 2022 PGA Championship, and with 36 holes left to play, the sprint to the finish line for this year's Wanamaker Trophy is officially halfway complete. We've got stars competing at the top of the leaderboard into the weekend, which should provide plenty of drama despite world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and several other stars not making the cut.

Saturday will start early with a 8 a.m. ET tee time to get Round 3 underway. It will end with an incredible final few pairings as Will Zalatoris and Mito Pereira go off last at 2:50 p.m. and Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson begin their rounds just before them at 2:40 p.m.. With the field narrowed to top 70 and ties, groups will exclusively begin their rounds at the first tee with no split starts.

Weather could be a factor on Saturday and conditions could easily make for some unpredictability. After two days reaching high 80s and low 90s along with plenty of wind, the high temperature is expected to only reach low 60s with scattered thunderstorms that may pop in and out throughout much of the day. Wind out of the north could gust up to 20 mph. If there wasn't already drama with play on the course, there definitely could be with the weather.

Here's a look at every group starting in the third round at the 104th PGA Championship. View the full PGA Championship schedule and coverage guide to follow the action all week long. All times Eastern

2022 PGA Championship tee times, Round 3 pairings

8:00 a.m. --Brian Harman

8:10 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Sebastian Munoz

8:20 a.m. -- Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

8:30 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama

8:40 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Luke List

8:50 a.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel

9:00 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel

9:10 a.m. --Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson

9:20 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

9:30 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Shaun Norris

9:40 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Kevin Streelman

9:50 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Adam Schenk

10:00 a.m. -- Jason Day, Russell Henley

10:10 a.m. -- Justin Harding, Marc Leishman

10:20 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Laurie Canter

10:30 a.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Francesco Molinari

10:40 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Kramer Hickok

11:00 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III

11:10 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak

11:20 a.m. --K.H. Kee, Shane Lowry

11:30 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Lanto Griffin

11:40 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

11:50 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

12:00 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Robert MacIntyre

12:10 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Lucas Herbert

12:20 p.m. -- Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler

12:30 p.m. -- Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge

12:40 p.m. -- Adri Arnaus, Viktor Hovland

12:50 p.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power

1:00 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Kevin Na

1:10 p.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Max Homa

1:20 p.m. -- Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann

1:30 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

1:40 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Cameron Young

1:50 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar

2:10 p.m. -- Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk

2:20 p.m. -- Davis Riley, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:30 p.m. --Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer

2:40 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson

2:50 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira