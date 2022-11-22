The final swing season of the PGA Tour is complete following the 2022 RSM Classic. Along with the conclusion of the fall swing comes a number of players who thrived and a list of player who ... well, didn't. While there are still competitive reps in the upcoming weeks on the DP World Tour, at the Hero World Challenge, QBE Shootout, The Match VII and PNC Championship, a bow has been put on the PGA Tour slate for the 2022 calendar year before play resumes at the Tournament of Champions in January.

This fall swing was inherently different from those of the past as modifications to the PGA Tour's upcoming schedule and playoff structure heightened the intensity. With only 70 players gaining entry into the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and those falling outside the magic number eventually needing to vie for status, some saw this time of year as critical for their job security.

"It's harder," said Joel Dahmen of the new structure. "I mean, with the new system comes if you play really well, now you're in that top tier, now you're on the PGA Tour, not the PGB tour. The PGA Tour is really sweet right now and it's the best time I think ever to be on Tour. Great play will get you to that next level and that's a great spot to be."

Dahmen was one of many to take advantage of his opportunities this fall. Playing in seven tournaments, the 35-year-old captured three top-10 finishes in addition to a couple top-20 results. For his efforts, Dahmen heads into 2023 ranked 15th in the FedEx Cup standings and in the driver's seat to remain inside that coveted top-70 cutoff.

While Dahmen won't be making the list of top winners from the fall, he is surely in the conversation and in a much better position than some of his peers who will be discussed in a different light. Not all were lucky enough to find their stride the past few months, and will have ample ground to make up come 2023.

Winners

1 Rory McIlroy For the second straight year, McIlroy shined in the fall. Defending his title at The CJ Cup in South Carolina, the 33-year-old rose to world No. 1 for the ninth time in his career. Add in a runner-up performance to Shane Lowry at the BMW PGA Championship, as well as top-five finishes at the Italian Open and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and McIlroy came into the DP World Tour Championship atop the season-long points race. Ultimately capturing the DP World Tour Rankings with a T4 effort at Jumeirah Golf Estates, McIlroy became the first player to win the season-long crowns on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour while occupying the top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings. 2 Tom Kim The man who stole the hearts of millions at the Presidents Cup is just getting started. Serving as the catalyst for an underdog International Team, Kim was simply electric around Quail Hollow Club. Shocking Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele alongside Si Woo Kim in the Saturday four-ball session, the 20-year-old stormed onto the scene. He rode this momentum from Charlotte to Las Vegas where he outdueled Cantlay once again and captured his second victory on the PGA Tour. Kim will tee it up at the Hero World Challenge where he'll arrive off a nice showing at The CJ Cup in South Carolina and a top-five result at the Dunlop Phoenix Open in Japan. 3 Max Homa A win, an impressive debut for Team USA and the birth of his first child summarizes a memorable three months for Homa. Now a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Homa successfully defended the Fortinet Championship in his home state of California before turning his attention to the Presidents Cup. Garnering a 3-1-0 record and defeating Tom Kim in Sunday singles, Homa continued to thrive when all eyes were on him. He has since become a father and will return to competition at the Hero World Challenge.

Honorable Mention: Seamus Power, Alex Noren, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Taylor Montgomery

Losers

1 Scottie Scheffler Capping off his year with finishes of T3 and T9, this one may come as a head scratcher. But when the lights were the brightest, Scheffler wilted. Following a disappointing ending at the 2022 Tour Championship, expectations were high for the Masters champion at the Presidents Cup as he teamed up with his good friend Sam Burns. Ultimately going 0-3-1, Scheffler failed to collect a full point for Team USA. These struggles snowballed into The CJ Cup in South Carolina where he relinquished his world No. 1 title while experimenting with a new putter. The Texan will be fine moving forward, but the fall certainly raised some eyebrows. 2 Will Zalatoris The floodgates have been shut for Zalatoris, at least temporarily. The St. Jude Championship winner has been sidelined with a back injury since his withdrawal from the BMW Championship, and was unable to enjoy the fruits of his labor in the fall. Missing the Presidents Cup and the swing season as a whole, Zalatoris was expected to return to competition at the Hero World Challenge. No longer the case, the delay in this timeline and the precarious nature of a back injury for a golfer can be viewed as a disappointment following the high of his first win in August. 3 Corey Conners It was hard to watch Conners at the Presidents Cup at times as the Canadian failed to find any semblance of comfort in his International Team debut. Falling to 0-4-0 on the week, Conners' poor putting reared its ugly head at the most crucial of times and often stalled any momentum his teammate had gained. Life on the PGA Tour didn't get much better for Conners as he failed to collect a top-20 finish in any of his three starts. The ball striking is strong enough to carry the load, but if the putter continues to act in this manner, yet another winless year could be in his future.

Honorable Mention: Daniel Berger, Sam Burns, Cameron Champ, Taylor Pendrith