The first round of the 2022 U.S. Open began with a bang as the vocal leader of the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy, came out firing. After successfully defending his RBC Canadian Open crown last week, McIlroy kicked off his U.S. Open effort at The Country Club with a 3-under 67 to propel himself into contention, one shot back of the lead at day's end.

Consistently splitting fairways and connecting on greens in regulation, the Northern Irishman implemented the perfect game plan for the test that is the U.S. Open. Posting more than four strokes gained putting, McIlroy's performance on the greens marked the third-best such effort of his PGA Tour career.

Despite the presence of McIlroy, there are a number of surprises on the leaderboard including first-round leader Adam Hadwin at 4 under. David Lingmerth, M.J. Daffue and Callum Tarren at 3 under would certainly fall under the same category; however, once we move past those who may drift down the leaderboard as we progress into this championship, the big names are there. Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris and Max Homa all turned in rounds of 1-under 69 on Thursday and are firmly in the mix.

Here is a look at every group starting in the second round of the 2022 U.S. Open. All times are Eastern.

2022 U.S. Open tee times, Round 2 pairings

No. 1

6:45 a.m. -- Jed Morgan, Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker

6:56 a.m. -- Maxwell Moldovan (a), Yannik Paul, MJ Daffue

7:07 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge

7:18 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton

7:29 a.m. -- Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

7:40 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler

7:51 a.m. -- Luke List, Austin Greaser (a), Corey Conners

8:02 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau

8:13 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed

8:24 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert

8:35 a.m. -- Sam Stevens, Ben Lorenz (a), Davis Shore

8:46 a.m. -- Daijiro Izumida, Adrien Dumont de Chassart (a), Sebastian Soderberg

8:57 a.m. -- Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller

12:30 p.m. -- Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren, Hayden Buckley

12:41 p.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, Sam Bennett (a)

12:52 p.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Wil Besseling

1:03 p.m. -- David Lingmerth, Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim

1:14 p.m. -- Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez

1:25 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

1:36 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman

1:47 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Aaron Wise

1:58 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Laird Shepherd (a), Stewart Cink

2:09 p.m. -- Marcel Schneider, Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett

2:20 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma

2:31 p.m. -- Chris Gotterup, Fred Biondi (a), Harry Hall

2:42 p.m. -- Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon

No. 10

6:45 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, Andrew Novak

6:56 a.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy

7:07 a.m. -- Sam Horsfield, Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris

7:18 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Mito Pereira, Erik van Rooyen

7:29 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau

7:40 a.m. -- Joohyung Kim, Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee

7:51 a.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson

8:02 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen

8:13 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Keita Nakajima (a), Nick Taylor

8:24 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Nick Dunlap (a), Adam Hadwin

8:35 a.m. -- Richard Bland, Rikuya Hoshino, Ryan Fox

8:46 a.m. -- Jonas Blixt, Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott

8:57 a.m. -- Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin, Charles Reiter (a)

12:30 p.m. -- Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Erik Barnes, Matt McCarty

12:41 p.m. -- Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, Travis Vick (a)

12:52 p.m. -- Troy Merritt, William Mouw (a), Andrew Putnam

1:03 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm

1:14 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa

1:25 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger

1:36 p.m. -- Harold Varner III, Sebastián Muñoz, Alex Noren

1:47 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

1:58 p.m. -- Adam Schenk, Stewart Hagestad (a), Grayson Murray

2:09 p.m. -- Guido Migliozzi, Branden Grace, Mackenzie Hughes

2:20 p.m. -- Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja, Satoshi Kodaira

2:31 p.m. -- Richard Mansell, Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Roger Sloan

2:42 p.m. -- Caleb Manuel (a), Keith Greene, Ben Silverman