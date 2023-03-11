A scorching hot stretch on the PGA Tour continues this weekend as 44 of the top 50 players in the world convene at TPC Sawgrass again Saturday morning with competition continuing at the 2023 Players Championship. Following a couple tremendous designated events, the PGA Tour's signature event goes down just under a month before major season begins with the 2023 Masters.

Rory McIlroy, a second-place finisher last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, entered as the favorite but quickly fell behind in Round 1 as Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler were among the notable names taking over at TPC Sawgrass. Both Morikawa and Scheffler remain in contention after second-day action, though world No. 1 Jon Rahm won't enter the weekend after withdrawing due to a stomach issue.

Round 2 action is set to conclude Saturday morning with Round 3 beginning shortly thereafter.

While attending The Players is a dream for many, simply being able to watch the event live from home or the office is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage throughout the week.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of the 2023 Players Championship as possible throughout the weekend. Follow Players Championship live leaderboard coverage all day Saturday.

All times Eastern

Rounds 2 & 3 -- Saturday, March 11

Day 3 start time: 7 a.m.

Round 3 start time: TBD

TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17) -- 8:15 a.m. onward

Featured Groups -- 8:30 a.m. onward

Round 4 -- Sunday, March 12

Round 4 start time: 7:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN+