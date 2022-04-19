Former NBA star and now freshman walk-on golfer at North Carolina A&T J.R. Smith has already had the typical college experience of meeting new friends on campus, staying up late studying, meeting deadlines and learning how to cook for yourself. Now, he is going to take advantage of his name and likeness.

According to ESPN, Smith has signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Lululemon to become the face of the brand's golf campaign.

Here is a look at Smith in the Lululemon polo:

In January, Smith signed an NIL deal with Excel Sports Management.

It is no surprise he has penned NIL deals, as Smith has grown in popularity as a college golfer after his time spent in the NBA. Smith has documented his journey in college on Twitter, being open and honest about the struggles of balancing everything.

Smith earned a 4.0 GPA in his first semester of college and celebrated saying, "I can't even describe the feeling, I ain't even gonna lie to you. I ain't gonna lie. A lot of hard work went into that s--- you know." He is now in semester two at the school.

In 2004, Smith skipped college and went right from high school to the NBA. He decided to go back to college and earn a degree once his NBA career came to a close.