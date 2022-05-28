Mark Radetic was just a normal guy watching Tiger Woods play at the PGA Championship last week while enjoying a cold beer. Almost everyone else around him had their phones out to capture the golf legend on camera, but he did something that seems a little old fashioned in the era of camera phones -- he simply watched one of the greatest athletes of all-time go to work. Michelob Ultra -- the brand of the beer he was drinking -- took notice. Radetic has now become part of their advertising and might even get his own limited edition can.

This whole thing started when a Twitter user pointed him out in a screenshot that shows Woods taking a swing as a crowd of spectators holding their phones stand behind him.

"No cell phone. Just a man watching Tiger with a Michelob Ultra," read the tweet, which quickly went viral.

Once Michelob Ultra found him, they asked for permission to use his image on a t-shirt and hat with the tag line "It's only worth it if you enjoy it." The company also posted a short advertisement on social media using the viral photo.

"It really took off because everybody was on their cam except me, and I was holding a Michelob Ultra," Radetic told KMOV. "They said they want to do an ad campaign around it. Ultra has offered to give me as they said, 'copious amounts of Ultra.'"

About a week after the PGA event, the company tweeted a photo of two cans -- one white and one blue -- and asked social media users which color looks better for "The Michelob Guy" can. Radetic himself preferred white.

Radetic has definitely been enjoying the excitement of it all. He even created a Twitter account with the username @MichUltraGuy.

Viral moments like the one Radetic experienced have become entertaining ways for beer companies to cash in on the fun. Earlier this year, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverly got offered his own can by Bud Light after he pulled out a beer in the middle of a press conference.