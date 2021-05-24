Phil Mickelson on Sunday won the 103rd PGA Championship with a final-round 1-over 73, clearing the field by two strokes to claim his sixth career major championship. The victory makes Mickelson the oldest golfer in the sport's history to win at a major championship, and at 50 years old, he broke the record that was held since 1968 when Julius Boros won the the PGA Championship at age 48.
Mickelson's win rocked the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, and its impact reverberated throughout the world of sports and beyond. Tiger Woods, Jimmy Fallon and others were quick to weigh in as he clinched his sixth major. Past PGA Champions like John Daly, Gary Player and Collin Morikawa offered their congratulations, too.
Here's a scan of the reaction on social media as stars in the sport and out jumped in on the moment starting -- where else? -- with the two leaders in major championships in the history of the sport: Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
Hey Phil, 50 years old is older than 46. Congratulations, my friend. pic.twitter.com/drb8PzftaB— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) May 24, 2021
Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2021
Morikawa posted a final-round 4-under 68 to finish top-10 this weekend at Kiawah Island. He called Mickelson's win "motivating," adding that he "can't wait for 2047."
Age is just a number, congrats @PhilMickelson 👍🏼. Amazing to see and very motivating for the future...can’t wait for 2047 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼— Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) May 24, 2021
Speaking of former PGA Champions, 1991 champ John Daly -- now 55 -- said on Twitter that it was a win for the old guys. He also had some fun at his own expense. Daly missed the cut after shooting 85-86 for a cool 27-over this week.
Chalk one up for the old boys ✅ ....Congratulations @PhilMickelson 🏆 An absolute tough track...beat me by 33 shots and I only played 2 days!!😳😂 Well done....Well done— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) May 23, 2021
Amazing win brother! #PGAChamp @PGAChampionship @ChampionsTour
Two-time PGA Champion Gary Player also showered Mickelson with praise, in particular commending his demeanor and personality.
What a display of golf from @PhilMickelson. He kept his cool and it always seemed like he would emerge victorious. I’d like to point out what an enthusiastic personality Phil is on the course & it’s why he’s a phenomenal ambassador for the game. Enjoy your special victory. GP pic.twitter.com/wapibq6rAo— GARY PLAYER (@garyplayer) May 24, 2021
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who will be 44 next season as the Bucs defend their Super Bowl crown, expressed excitement earlier in the day when Mickelson holed out from the sandy area on the par-3 5th hole.
That’s my quarterback!!! LFG @PhilMickelson!! https://t.co/VkfoZY1mDw— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 23, 2021
After finishing at 1 under on the week and five off of Mickelson's pace, fellow competitor Justin Rose kept his message simple with a trademark Phil thumb.
May 23, 2021