Phil Mickelson on Sunday won the 103rd PGA Championship with a final-round 1-over 73, clearing the field by two strokes to claim his sixth career major championship. The victory makes Mickelson the oldest golfer in the sport's history to win at a major championship, and at 50 years old, he broke the record that was held since 1968 when Julius Boros won the the PGA Championship at age 48.

Mickelson's win rocked the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, and its impact reverberated throughout the world of sports and beyond. Tiger Woods, Jimmy Fallon and others were quick to weigh in as he clinched his sixth major. Past PGA Champions like John Daly, Gary Player and Collin Morikawa offered their congratulations, too.

Here's a scan of the reaction on social media as stars in the sport and out jumped in on the moment starting -- where else? -- with the two leaders in major championships in the history of the sport: Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Morikawa posted a final-round 4-under 68 to finish top-10 this weekend at Kiawah Island. He called Mickelson's win "motivating," adding that he "can't wait for 2047."

Speaking of former PGA Champions, 1991 champ John Daly -- now 55 -- said on Twitter that it was a win for the old guys. He also had some fun at his own expense. Daly missed the cut after shooting 85-86 for a cool 27-over this week.

Two-time PGA Champion Gary Player also showered Mickelson with praise, in particular commending his demeanor and personality.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who will be 44 next season as the Bucs defend their Super Bowl crown, expressed excitement earlier in the day when Mickelson holed out from the sandy area on the par-3 5th hole.

After finishing at 1 under on the week and five off of Mickelson's pace, fellow competitor Justin Rose kept his message simple with a trademark Phil thumb.