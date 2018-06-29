Tiger Woods score: Puts new putter to good use, soars up Quicken Loans National leaderboard

Tiger Woods bounced back in Round 2 of the Quicken Loans National with a 5-under 65 following his even-par 70 in Round 1, and now sits on the verge of being in the top 10 going into the weekend at TPC Potomac. His ball-striking was once again fabulous on Friday morning, but unlike Thursday, Woods putted the lights out, and he now has the score to prove it.

His second round was exciting from the start. A birdie-bogey-birdie start on the front nine (back nine on the course) was eventually punctuated with a chip-in birdie on the 18th hole from 97 feet to go out in 33.

He came home even harder with three birdies in the first five holes on the back nine. A pair of up and downs on the final two holes sealed a 32 on that side and a 65 for the day. Woods went from teetering on the cut line on Thursday evening to inserting his name in the conversation near the top of the leaderboard by lunch on Friday.

For Woods, as has been the case for better or worse over the last few months, it was all about the putter. After finishing near the bottom of the field on Thursday in strokes gained putting, he gained two strokes on the field on Friday and finished inside the top 10 on the day. He made birdie putts of 25, 24, 19 and 16 feet, and poured 122 feet of putts overall after making just 49 feet total on Thursday.

Tiger Woods: 4 made putts of 15' or longer today, his most in a single PGA Tour round since the 2014 Honda Classic — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) June 29, 2018

"I wasn't disappointed with the way I putted yesterday, and this is just a continuation of it," Woods told reporters. "I felt like I could see the lines, the ball was starting on my line and they went in."

But the reality when it comes to putting is that you have to put yourself in position to make those birdie putts to begin with. Woods did that often on Friday as he also finished inside the top 10 in strokes gained from tee to green and took advantage of both par 5s, playing them in 2 under.

The 65 ties Tiger's lowest round of the season (he also shot 65 in Round 3 at The Players Championship) and that, along with seven (!) birdies on the day, likely gives a little validation to his decision to flip to a mallet putter this week during competition.

"As the year has progressed, I think I'm not that far away from putting it together where I can win," said Woods of how he's feeling after 36 holes. "Right now, I'm only four back. The scores aren't going to be that low (in the afternoon on Friday). The golf course is getting a little bit more difficult. Again, just be patient with it. There's a long way to go."

At 5 under, Woods trailed the leader Beau Hossler by four at the time he finished, but Woods will definitely have a shot at his first win in nearly five years this weekend when he enters the cauldron on Saturday afternoon for Round 3. If nothing else, it will be a nice tune-up for him for The British Open in three weeks at Carnoustie following his missed cut at Shinnecock Hills at the U.S. Open two weeks ago.