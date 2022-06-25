The finals of the 2022 College World Series begin when the Oklahoma Sooners and Ole Miss Rebels collide in Game 1 of a best-of-three series on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. The Sooners (45-22) are a perfect 3-0 at the College World Series. Meanwhile, the Rebels (43-23) advanced to the finals with a 2-0 victory over Arkansas in a win-or-go-home game on Thursday.

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma moneyline: Rebels +115, Sooners -145

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma run line: Rebels -1.5 (+140)

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma over-under: 10.5 runs

MISS: The pitching staff ranks fourth in the country in strikeouts per nine innings (10.9)

OKLA: The Sooners ranks fourth in Div. I in stolen bases (145)



Why you should back the Rebels

The Ole Miss pitching staff has been excellent throughout the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels lead all 64 teams in hits allowed per nine innings (5.78), shutouts (three), strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.83), WHIP (0.86) and walks allowed per nine innings (2.00). On Thursday Ole Miss shut out Arkansas 2-0 to advance to the College World Series final.



In addition, Game 1 starter Hunter Elliott has been solid in the tournament. In three starts, the freshman from Tupelo, Miss., has gone 2-0, giving up just two earned runs on 12 hits while walking seven and striking out 22. Ole Miss won all three games.

Why you should back the Sooners

Oklahoma has its ace, Jake Bennett, set to start Game 1. The lefthander from Bixby, Okla., is 10-3 with a 3.66 ERA this season. He also earned a save in a regional victory over Florida. Oklahoma is 13-6 this season when Bennett has pitched this season and has won the last seven of those games.



In addition, the Sooners have a rested bullpen entering Game 1. Oklahoma has not played since beating Texas A&M 5-1 on Wednesday, and only one reliever, closer Trevin Michael, appeared in that game. By contrast, Ole Miss used two relievers for two innings apiece in Wednesday's loss to Arkansas.

