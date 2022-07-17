elijah-green-getty-1.png
Getty Images

The 2022 MLB Draft will get underway on Sunday night. The three-day, 20-round process will begin when the Baltimore Orioles make the No. 1 pick for the third time in their franchise history. The first two rounds, plus compensatory and Competitive Balance rounds, will be held on Sunday. Rounds 3-10 will then take place on Monday, before the draft wraps up on Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

The draft was shortened from 40 rounds to five rounds in 2020 as a cost-cutting move during the pandemic but was stretched back to 20 rounds last year. That will be the new norm heading forward.

Below is analysis of every first-round pick as well as a full list of all 616 selections as they're made.

2022 MLB Draft: First Round Analysis
1
Orioles

2
Diamondbacks

3
Rangers

4
Pirates

5
Nationals

6
Marlins

7
Cubs

8
Twins

9
Royals

10
Rockies

11
Mets

12
Tigers

13
Angels

14
Mets

15
Padres

16
Guardians

17
Phillies

18
Reds

19
Athletics

20
Braves

21
Mariners

22
Cardinals

23
Blue Jays

24
Red Sox

25
Yankees

26
White Sox

27
Brewers

28
Astros

29
Rays

30
Giants