The 2022 MLB Draft will get underway on Sunday night. The three-day, 20-round process will begin when the Baltimore Orioles make the No. 1 pick for the third time in their franchise history. The first two rounds, plus compensatory and Competitive Balance rounds, will be held on Sunday. Rounds 3-10 will then take place on Monday, before the draft wraps up on Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

The draft was shortened from 40 rounds to five rounds in 2020 as a cost-cutting move during the pandemic but was stretched back to 20 rounds last year. That will be the new norm heading forward.

Below is analysis of every first-round pick as well as a full list of all 616 selections as they're made.



