The Los Angeles Angels on Thursday announced that they've signed catcher Max Stassi to a three-year contract extension.

Some details on how the contract breaks down:

The $17.5 million figure is the guarantee, but if the Angels exercise his 2025 option then the total value of the extension increases to $24.5 million.

Stassi, 31, had been slated for free agency after the upcoming season, and his Angels extension buys out two and possibly three free agent years. Stassi is coming off a 2021 season in which he batted .241/.326/.426 with 13 home runs in 87 games. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 87 across parts of nine big-league seasons. Recent gains in batted-ball metrics raise hopes that Stassi can remain an offensive threat moving forward, at least for the near- to mid-term. As he has for some time, Stassi grades out as a strong defender behind the plate.

The Angels acquired Stassi via trade with the Astros in July 2019. Stassi was originally drafted by the A's in 2009 as a fourth-round choice out of Yuba City High School in California.