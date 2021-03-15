Cryptocurrency has become extremely popular and is now making its way into the sports world. The Oakland Athletics are one of the first teams adapting to it as they announced that fans can purchase a luxury box for the 2021 MLB season for one single bitcoin.

Each luxury box will seat six fans.

As of Monday afternoon, a single bitcoin has a value of $56,611. However, the value of bitcoin does fluctuate so it remains to be seen if this will wind up being a good or bad deal for fans or the A's. If a fan jumped on the offer on Monday, they'd actually be getting a bargain since the suite is going for $64,800.

Athletics President Dave Kaval announced that fans who take advantage of this deal will be "the first bitcoin suite holders in sports."

"We're excited to be one of a handful of teams to accept cryptocurrency for payment and the first to price tickets in crypto instead of US currency," Kaval said in a statement. "The price of a season suite may fluctuate depending on when it's purchased, which adds to the excitement. Suites are the perfect way for groups who want to safely socially distance themselves from other fans to enjoy A's baseball this season."

The Bitcoin offer stands until April 1. According to county rules, Oakland can only fill RingCentral Coliseum at 20 percent capacity when the 2021 seasons gets underway.