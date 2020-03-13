Coronavirus: Tom Hanks reminds us that 'there's no crying in baseball' as MLB delays Opening Day

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are two of approximately 128,000 people in the world that have tested positive for COVID-19. But even in dealing with a very serious respiratory disease, Hanks still found time to give the general public an update on their conditions and inject a little sports humor while he was at it.

Hanks took a quote from one of his movies, "A League Of Their Own," and wrote "despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.":

"Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx"

Hanks portrays manager Jimmy Dugan in the 1992 film, which tells the story of an all-female baseball league during World War II.

Sports leagues around the world have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. Most leagues have either canceled or suspended play. Still, it's very refreshing that Hanks found time to make light of the situation and reference one of the greatest movie lines of all-time. This should give baseball fans a chuckle, which is much-needed after Major League Baseball suspended play on Thursday.