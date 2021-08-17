MLB's inaugural Field of Dreams game between the Yankees and White Sox was a huge success both in terms of television ratings and fan-driven discussion, so it comes as no surprise that another regular-season game will be played in Dyersville, Iowa, next season, too. According to Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago, it's the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds who will meet in the 2022 Field of Dreams game. C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic has confirmed Wittenmyer's report.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred had previously confirmed that another edition of the game would take place in 2022, but until Monday night the teams selected to participate in the second Field of Dreams game had not been reported.

According to Wittenmyer's sources, the Cubs and Reds will meet in Dyersville on Thursday, Aug. 11 of next year. The two NL Central rivals will then have an off day on that Friday and conclude their series on Saturday and Sunday. The Cubs' involvement in the game isn't especially surprising, given that manager David Ross appeared to inadvertently leak just that last week.

The Cubs are in the early stages of a deep rebuild, and it's entirely possible they won't be a competitive team in 2022. However, they boast a national following, and their participation in the game is sure to be a draw. As for the Reds, they're fighting for a second straight postseason appearance this year and project to be at least fringe contenders again in 2022.

The Field of Dreams game is a living tribute to the iconic 1989 film "Field of Dreams" that starred Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Amy Madigan and Ray Liotta and was in part an exploration of baseball nostalgia.