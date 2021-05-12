Just over a year ago, Drew Robinson lost his eye in a suicide attempt. On Tuesday, the 29-year-old outfielder hit his first home run of the minor-league season as he attempts to make a MLB comeback. Robinson sent the ball soaring for the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats, in a game against the Las Vegas Aviators. The homer was Robinson's first since losing his eye.

Robinson hit the ball deep as the sun set on his home city of Las Vegas. Check out the play:

Robinson also doubled in Tuesday's loss and has a .715 OPS in the early goings of the MiLB season, which started last week. Robinson played in 100 MLB games from 2017-2019, after making his debut with the Texas Rangers in 2017.

His support system was there to cheer him on in his baseball return, with his family, friends and his doctors attending the season opener. Robinson has been outspoken as a mental health advocate, and ahead of his return, he said, "I know that this is going to be another powerful experience, and I'm so ready for it."

He added that he planned on taking in every second of the experience. That experience that now includes a homer.