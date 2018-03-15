Former Texas coach Augie Garrido, NCAA baseball's all-time wins leader, dies at 79
Garrido won five College World Series during his career
College baseball's all-time winningest coach, Augie Garrido, passed away on Thursday at the age of 79. He had recently been hospitalized following a stroke, per the University of Texas:
Garrido coached at the collegiate level for nearly a half century, beginning in 1969 and concluding with his resignation in May 2016. In addition to having the most regular-season wins, with 1,975, Garrido won five College World Series titles: in 1979, 1984, and 1995 with Cal State Fullerton, then in 2002 and 2005 with Texas. He also managed at San Francisco State, Cal Poly, and Illinois.
Garrido played collegiately at Fresno State University, and later spent years in the Cleveland Indians system before retiring. He was part of the inaugural class inducted into the Omaha College Baseball Hall of Fame due to his storied career as a player and manager.
