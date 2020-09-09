Justin Timberlake wants to bring Major League Baseball to his home state. The Memphis native has joined Music City Baseball, a group that is gaining popularity and wishes to get a baseball team to Nashville, Tennessee. Music City Baseball is "gaining momentum" in their quest to get a team to Tennessee, according to Tennessean, and plans to call a potential team the Nashville Stars, which would honor the Negro League team that played in Nashville.

Here's what Timberlake told the Tennessean about joining the group:

"I am thrilled to be involved in the movement to bring Major League Baseball to the great state of Tennessee. I believe in Music City Baseball's vision of linking baseball and music in a unique way to unite and entertain people and I am excited to help generate awareness throughout the community as we share our vision for bringing MLB to Music City."

Timberlake joins the "MLB to Nashville" efforts just a few months after baseball executive Dave Dombrowski hopped on board as an investor.

"Having someone like [Timberlake] involved speaks a lot for his interest in making this work and also gives us support in talking to other individuals of this ilk. It's extremely important to us," Dombrowski said.

John Loar, leader of Music City Baseball, wanted to bring in a recognizable name from the state's music scene. Timberlake, a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, was an obvious choice.

"I think he's passionate about sports and he's interested in the entertainment angle that we're presenting in building a world class entertainment district, which includes a ballpark. Incorporating music and sports is interesting to him," Loar said.

Adding key investors is far from the end of the battle to bring MLB to Music City, though. They still need to work out majority ownership, financing, building a stadium, paying for the stadium and territorial rights. Music City Baseball's Music Industry Advisors committee also includes Kix Brooks, Kane Brown, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Larry Gatlin and others, the Tennessean reports.