Leaderboarding: Breaking down the Hall of Fame career of Ichiro Suzuki by the numbers

We can't exactly call it a retirement just yet, but it sure seems like Ichiro Suzuki is done playing Major League Baseball. If you missed the news, here's the full story. Ichiro is a Hall of Famer once he's eligible, and it's times like these when I like to fire up the ol' Leaderboarding machine. The MLB Stat of the Day Twitter account gets the ball rolling.

Ichiro is the only player EVER to have 10 straight seasons with 200+ hits. pic.twitter.com/ii76ACCTCP — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) May 3, 2018

Pete Rose is the only other player with 10 200-hit seasons, but his weren't consecutive. And we're off.

Most career hits, MLB

20. Alex Rodriguez, 3,115

21. Dave Winfield, 3,110

22. Ichiro, 3,089

23. Adrian Beltre, 3,075

24. Craig Biggio, 3,060

25. Rickey Henderson, 3,055

Most career hits, NPB+MLB

Ichiro, 4,367 Pete Rose, 4,256

Career stolen bases, MLB

33. Barry Bonds, 514

33. Jose Reyes, 514

35. Ichiro, 509

35. Fred Clarke, 509

35. Harry Stovey, 509

38. Luis Aparicio, 506

39. Paul Molitor, 504

Players with at least 3,000 hits and 500 stolen bases

Rickey Henderson, Paul Molitor, Lou Brock, Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, Eddie Collins and Ichiro

Most career singles, MLB

Pete Rose, 3,215 Ty Cobb, 3.053 Eddie Collins, 2,643 Cap Anson, 2,614 Derek Jeter, 2,595 Ichiro, 2,514

Career intentional walks, MLB

22. Harold Baines, 187

23. Carlos Delgado, 186

24. Todd Helton, 185

25. Billy Williams, 182

26. Ichiro, 181

Hits in a single season, MLB

Ichiro, 262, 2004 George Sisler, 257, 1920

--

Ichiro was also 10th (242 in 2001) and tied for 18th (238 in 2007)

Most seasons with 220-plus hits

Remember, Ichiro is tied with Pete Rose for the record with 10 200-hit seasons, but he didn't stop there.

5 - Ichiro

4 - Rogers Hornsby, Jesse Burkett

3 - Stan Musial, Joe Medwick, Chuck Klein, Bill Terry, Lloyd Waner, George Sisler, Ty Cobb

Only 61 players in history have ever even had one 220-hit season. Ichiro did it five times. What if we go up to 230?

Most seasons with 230-plus hits

Yep.

3 - Ichiro

2 - Freddie Lindstrom, Rogers Horsnby, George Sisler

Only 31 others even did it once.

Batting average by a lefty against a lefty

We made the requirement at least 300 plate appearances here.

Ty Cobb, .375 Tris Speaker, .350 Ichiro, .329 Bill Terry, .327 Tony Gwynn , .325 Babe Ruth, .324

Players to win MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same year

Fred Lynn, 1975

Ichiro, 2001

Most Gold Gloves, outfielders

12 - Roberto Clemente, Willie Mays

10 - Ken Griffey Jr., Al Kaline, Ichiro

Ichiro led the majors in hits seven times, steals once and batting average once. He won his league batting title twice. He led the AL in intentional walks three times, an especially impressive feat for a non-power hitter. He won three Silver Sluggers in addition to all those Gold Gloves. He was a 10-time All-Star. He's a career .311 hitter.

And he will be a Hall of Famer whenever he hasn't played in MLB for five years.