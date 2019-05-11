Marcus Stroman makes sure Blue Jays manager knows he's none too pleased with being pulled from start
Stroman wound up taking the loss against the White Sox
In the seventh inning of Saturday's White Sox-Blue Jays tilt in Toronto (CHW 7, TOR 2), Jays right-handed starter Marcus Stroman gave up a pair of singles followed by a line-out and then followed by another single. At that point, Stroman's Jays were down 3-0 with runners on the corners, and manager Charlie Montoyo made his way to the mound for a pitching change.
Stroman, as you're about to see, was none too pleased:
By the time Stroman made it to the dugout, he'd apparently not calmed down:
Pete Walker is Toronto's pitching coach. By contemporary standards, that's not really a quick hook. Stroman worked 6 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits and four runs, three of which were earned. Stroman was also at 97 pitches when Montoyo made his move. Considering that he'd allowed three hits in the frame and another well-struck ball that was turned into an out, it seems like Stroman may have overreacted just a bit.
That said, it's hard to blame a big-league pitcher -- "bred" to be competitive in the extreme -- for wanting to finish his work. As a right-hander listed at 5-foot-7, Stroman no doubt has an extra coating of that competitive streak, and that's almost always a good thing. He's also enjoying a quality season thus far (3.12 ERA after Saturday's outing), so he's probably got a great deal of confidence at the moment. In any event, manager and moundsman have probably already put this behind them.
