Metallica congratulates Mariano Rivera on his unanimous Hall of Fame induction
Rivera, however, has never been to a Metallica concert
For a few decades, the sound in Yankee Stadium was unmistakable. The ominous riffs of Metallica hit the speakers late in the game, signaling that the single greatest reliever in MLB history was taking the mound. Here is Mariano Rivera's final outing Yankee Stadium, tracked with Metallica's "Enter Sandman."
It's a thing of beauty and I'm sure even non-Yankees fans would agree -- especially now that they've had five seasons away from the trauma of him shutting their favorite team down.
Rivera's Hall of Fame case was spotless and he became the first unanimous inductee Tuesday night. Yes, he got 100 percent of the vote. Metallica took to MLB Network to congratulate the man with whom they shared a long-running bond. They also made it unanimous:
I would love if they played the induction ceremony live to introduce Rivera. Maybe he wouldn't love it, though, as Rivera admitted on MLB Network he has never been to a Metallica concert and instead really only listens to Christian music. I guess I'll just have to settle for playing Enter Sandman on my own when he takes the podium.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Inductees react to HOF phone call
Rivera was the first unanimous pick, while Martinez made it in on his final try
-
Takeaways from MLB Hall of Fame voting
Here's what you need to know about the 2019 Hall of Fame voting results
-
Schilling trending toward HOF induction
Schilling received 60.9 percent of the vote, the most by any player who wasn't inducted on...
-
Halladay's family react to HOF induction
Halladay, who died in a plane crash in 2017, is the sixth player the BBWAA has elected pos...
-
Looking ahead to 2020 Hall of Fame class
Jeter will try to match Mariano Rivera's unanimous selection
-
Rivera and three more elected to HOF
Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina are headed to Cooperstown