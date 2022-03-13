Pending a physical, the Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms with reliever Joe Kelly on a two-year contract, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

As well, Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports that the White Sox have landed veteran infielder Josh Harrison on a one-year, $5.5 million pact with a club option for 2023. Rosenthal adds that Harrison is expected to play second base for Chicago.

Kelly, 33, spent last with the Dodgers, and in 44 innings of work he registered a 2.86 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 14 unintentional walks. While Kelly worked as a starter early in his career, he's been a reliever over the past several seasons. For his career in the bullpen, he's pitched to a 3.35 ERA in 285 appearances and a 2.56 K/BB ratio. While Kelly occasionally struggles with his control, his raw stuff remains excellent, and he joins a Sox bullpen that already includes Liam Hendriks, Craig Kimbrel and Kendall Graveman from the right side.

As for the 34-year-old Harrison, he's coming off a 2021 campaign in which he batted .279/.341/.400 with eight home runs and nine stolen bases in 138 games for the A's and Nationals. For his career, the two-time All-Star owns an OPS+ of 97 over parts of 11 seasons in the majors. Second base was a pronounced weak spot for the AL Central champions last season, and the hope is that Harrison can give them something close to league-average production from the position.