MLB hot stove rumors: Giants bring back Pablo Sandoval; Pirates seeking new center fielder

T-minus two weeks until spring training. Are you excited yet? I sure am. Only four of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, though several big-name trade candidates are still on the block. Here are the latest hot stove rumblings from around the league.

Giants bring back Sandoval

The San Francisco Giants have signed infielder Pablo Sandoval to a minor league deal worth $2 million with $750,000 worth of incentives, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Sandoval, 33, will continue his second stint with the Giants, the team where he spent the first seven years of his MLB career. After a disastrous run with the Boston Red Sox from 2015-2017 that resulted in his release, Sandoval returned to San Francisco and enjoyed a career resurgence, but the Red Sox remained responsible for paying his remaining salary through the end of the 2019 season.

The two-time All-Star hit .268/.313/.507 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI during 296 plate appearances (108 games) in 2019. He saw time at first and third base last year. Sandoval's season was cut short when he underwent Tommy John surgery in September. He's expected to make the Giants' 2020 roster, but he may still miss a portion of the season to complete his recovery from the surgery.

Pirates seeking center fielder

In the wake of the Starling Marte trade, the Pirates are looking to acquire a center fielder, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. They're looking at trades and free agents. Heyman says the Pirates tried to acquire Manuel Margot during Marte trade talks with the Padres, but San Diego balked. Gregory Polanco and Bryan Reynolds are the only locks for Pittsburgh's outfield at the moment.

Kevin Pillar is far and away the best available free agent center fielder. Others include Jarrod Dyson and Cameron Maybin. As for the trade market, potential targets include Adam Engel (White Sox), Dustin Fowler (Athletics), Ender Inciarte (Braves), and Travis Jankowski (Reds). It seems unlikely the Pirates would take on Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and his $11 million salary.

Brewers add Phelps to bullpen

View Profile David Phelps CHC • RP • 37 ERA 3.41 WHIP 1.40 IP 34.1 BB 17 K 36

The Brewers have signed veteran reliever David Phelps to a one-year contract, reports MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. It also includes a club option. Phelps will earn $1.25 million in 2020 with another $1.9 million in performance bonuses. The club option is worth $4.5 million with a $250,000 buyout and another $1.9 million in available bonuses.

Phelps, 33, returned from Tommy John surgery last year and was solid for the Blue Jays and Cubs. He joins a Milwaukee bullpen that figures to include Ray Black, Alex Claudio, Freddy Peralta, and Brent Suter behind closer Josh Hader. Corey Knebel is on the mend following Tommy John surgery and is expected back at some point in the first half.

Nationals trade for Harper

View Profile Ryne Harper MIN • RP • 19 ERA 3.81 WHIP 1.18 IP 54.1 BB 10 K 50

No, not Bryce Harper. Ryne Harper. The Nationals have acquired Harper in a minor trade with the Twins, the team announced. Minnesota designated Harper to clear a 40-man roster spot for Josh Donaldson last week. The 30-year-old righty had a 3.81 ERA in 54 1/3 innings with the Twins last year. It was his first MLB season. Harper now enters Washington's bullpen mix.

The Nationals sent righty Hunter McMahon, their 2019 ninth-round draft pick, to the Twins in the trade. The 21-year-old McMahon allowed two runs (one earned) in 12 2/3 innings in the low minors after being drafted last season. He struck out 18 and walked only one unintentionally. McMahon had a 4.75 ERA at Texas State last spring.

Holland returns to Royals

View Profile Greg Holland ARI • RP • 56 ERA 4.54 WHIP 1.37 IP 35.2 BB 24 K 41

Welcome back to Kansas City, Greg Holland. The Royals have signed their erstwhile closer to a minor league contract, reports MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan. He will compete for a bullpen spot in spring training. The deal includes a $1.25 million base salary at the MLB level with another $1.125 million in performance bonuses.

Holland, 34, went to two All-Star Games with the Royals earlier in his career, but he's bounced around a bit and mostly struggled since returning from Tommy John surgery in 2017. In three seasons with his new elbow ligament, he has 4.20 ERA in 139 1/3 innings, and he was released at midseason by the Cardinals and Diamondbacks the last two years.

Giants add Gold Glover

View Profile Yolmer Sanchez CHW • 2B • 5 BA .252 R 59 HR 2 RBI 43 SB 5

It's not often a player wins a Gold Glove and gets immediately non-tendered, but it happened to infielder Yolmer Sanchez earlier this offseason. The former White Sox infielder has landed with the Giants, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. It's a minor league contract and Sanchez will compete with Mauricio Dubon for San Francisco's second base job.

Interestingly, Rosenthal says Sanchez declined guaranteed major league contracts elsewhere to join the Giants. The 27-year-old has never been much of a hitter in parts of six MLB seasons, though he's settled in a standout defensive second baseman. Last season Sanchez recorded 11 defensive runs saved, second most at the position behind Kolten Wong (14).

O's add LeBlanc

View Profile Wade LeBlanc SEA • RP • 49 ERA 5.71 WHIP 1.45 IP 121.1 BB 31 K 92

The Orioles have signed journeyman lefty Wade LeBlanc to a minor league deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. LeBlanc will make $800,000 at the MLB level. The veteran spent last season as a swingman with the Mariners, throwing 121 1/3 innings across eight starts and 18 relief appearances. Twelve of those 18 relief appearances were as a "bulk" innings guy following an opener.

Given the team's depth chart, LeBlanc is a safe bet to crack Baltimore's Opening Day rotation. The only locks for the team's rotation are John Means and Alex Cobb, and Cobb is returning from hip and knee surgeries. Rule 5 Draft pick Brandon Bailey, David Hess, Kohl Stewart, and Asher Wojciechowski will also compete for rotation spots with what figures to be another 100-loss O's team.

Interest in Flores picking up

View Profile Wilmer Flores ARI • 2B • 41 BA .317 R 31 HR 9 RBI 37 SB 0

Interest in free agent utility man Wilmer Flores is picking up, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan. Flores had a sneaky good 2019 season with the D-Backs and he has crushed lefties throughout his career. He's not a great defender by any means, but he can play the four infield positions, and he's long been regarded as a positive clubhouse presence. Flores is still only 28 too.

The Marlins, Rangers, White Sox, and maybe even the Yankees stand out as potential landing spots for Flores, though that is only my speculation. A reunion with the Mets could make sense as well. Remember, MLB is adding the 26th roster spot in 2020, so teams will have another bench spot available. Flores is versatile and his ability to punish left-handed pitching is awfully valuable.

Barnette calls it a career

View Profile Tony Barnette CHC • RP • 43 ERA 6.75 WHIP 1.50 IP 1.1 BB 0 K 0

Journeyman right-hander Tony Barnette is retiring from baseball, he announced on Instagram. "If you cheered for me, thank you ... I had the privilege of playing the greatest game in the world for a living, I lived a dream. Being a ballplayer has been an honor. I've thrown my last pitch," he wrote.

Barnette, 36, was originally drafted by the D-Backs in 2006, and after toiling around in the minors, he went to Japan and had quite a bit of success. He was with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows from 2010-15 before coming back to the U.S. and signing with the Rangers. Barnette had a 3.53 ERA in 145 1/3 MLB innings from 2016-19. He spent last year battling injuries with the Cubs.