MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 13: This three-way parlay pays nearly 10-1

There are 15 games on the MLB schedule Tuesday, many of which have major implications in the division and wild-card races. The surging Washington Nationals (-110) look to keep their grip on one of the National League wild-card spots when they host the Cincinnati Reds, with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Other action includes the red-hot Cleveland Indians (+105) taking on the Boston Red Sox. Cleveland used a walk-off victory Monday to complete its rally from a double-figure division deficit and overtake the Minnesota Twins for the lead in the American League Central race. At 7:20 p.m. ET, the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves, who are -120 favorites in the MLB odds, host the suddenly hot New York Mets, who enter Tuesday one game out of a wild-card spot. In late action, the San Francisco Giants (-125) and Oakland Athletics open an interleague series in a battle of Bay Area clubs vying for wild-card berths in their respective leagues. Before you make any MLB picks for Tuesday's games, make sure to see what MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

We can tell you he is backing the Oakland Athletics (+109) as they visit the San Francisco Giants for the start of a two-game series. The teams will meet again for a two-game set later this month.

Oh likes the value behind Oakland starter Brett Anderson (10-7, 3.99 ERA), who is 6-2 with a 3.45 ERA in 12 road starts. The A's have won seven straight road outings by the left-hander. He is coming off a road win against the Chicago Cubs in which he allowed two earned runs on seven hits over six innings. The 31-year-old has allowed three or fewer earned runs in six of his past seven starts.

Anderson will be going up against another strong lefty in Giants stalwart Madison Bumgarner (7-7, 3.74 ERA), who was the subject of much trade speculation but remains in San Francisco following the trade deadline.

The Giants have won his last five starts and Bumgarner is coming off one of his best outings of the season. He allowed one hit over seven innings in a 5-0 win at Philadelphia. He was 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in two starts against Oakland last year.

Tuesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Orioles at Yankees (-300), 7:05 p.m.

Reds at Nationals (-110), 7:05 p.m.

Cubs at Phillies (+115), 7:05 p.m.

Rangers at Blue Jays (+115), 7:05 p.m.

Red Sox at Indians (+105), 7:10 p.m.

Mariners at Tigers (-160), 7:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Marlins (+225), 7:10 p.m.

Mets at Braves (-120), 7:20 p.m.

Astros at White Sox (+270), 8:10 p.m.

Twins at Brewers (-125), 8:10 p.m.

Cardinals at Royals (+170), 8:15 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rockies (-125), 8:40 p.m.

Athletics at Giants (-125), 9:45 p.m.

Pirates at Angels (-160), 10:05 p.m.

Rays at Padres (-105), 10:05 p.m.