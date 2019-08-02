MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for August 2: This three-way parlay pays almost 6-1

Highly-touted Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect Dustin May makes his major league debut on Friday, against the San Diego Padres. May is the Dodgers' (-176) top pitching prospect and No. 3 in all of baseball. Elsewhere on Friday's schedule, the Chicago Cubs (-142) and Milwaukee Brewers start a key three-game series Friday afternoon at Wrigley. And the Boston Red Sox attempt to end their four-game skid and try to make up ground in the AL Wild Card race when they take on the rival New York Yankees (-129) in the Bronx. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He has racked up profits on his MLB picks every year since SportsLine launched in 2015. Entering the 2019 season, he was 306-238 all-time on his MLB money line picks, returning more than $2,000 to $100 players. And he's on an impressive streak with his selections again, nailing 66 of his last 105 MLB money line picks, returning almost $2,300.

Now Hartstein has studied Friday's MLB slate and has identified his top three picks. If you parlay these together, you could be looking at a return of almost 6-1. But he's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Hartstein is taking the Houston Astros (-286) at home against the Seattle Mariners.

Hartstein likes that the pitching matchup favors the Astros. Lefty Wade Miley has been lost in the Justin Verlander-Gerrit Cole hype this season, but he has been excellent. Over his last six starts, he is 3-0 with a 1.95 ERA. Houston won five of those six games.

Miley will face Mariners lefty Yusei Kikuchi, and Houston crushes lefthanders. The Astros lead the majors in on-base percentage (.369) and OPS (.877) and rank second in slugging percentage (.508) and third in batting average (.281) against southpaws this season.

"Even at this price, the Astros are solid value," Hartstein told SportsLine. "The Mariners have lost nine of Yusei Kikuchi's last 11 starts, and Houston bashes lefties, with a MLB-leading .877 OPS. In addition, Astros starter Wade Miley (9-4, 3.06 ERA) is having a sneaky good season. Lay it."

Hartstein also has found value on a road underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which MLB picks should you make on Friday for a payout of almost 6-1? And which road underdog is Hartstein backing hard? See Friday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Friday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine expert who has hit 66 of his last 105 MLB picks.

Friday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)

Brewers at Cubs (-142), 2:20 p.m.

Blue Jays at Orioles (-107), 7:05 p.m.

Red Sox at Yankees (-129), 7:05 p.m.

Mets at Pirates (-102), 7:05 p.m.

White Sox at Phillies (-192), 7:05 p.m.

Angels at Indians (-225), 7:10 p.m.

Reds at Braves (-159), 7:20 p.m.

Tigers at Rangers (-257), 8:05 p.m.

Royals at Twins (-239), 8:10 p.m.

Mariners at Astros (-286), 8:10 p.m.

Giants at Rockies (-104), 8:40 p.m.

Nationals at Diamondbacks (-143), 9:40 p.m.

Padres at Dodgers (-176), 10:10 p.m.