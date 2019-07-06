MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 6: This three-way parlay pays almost 9-1

The 2019 Crosstown Classic resumes on Saturday when the Chicago Cubs collide with the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in an intriguing matchup. Jon Lester (7-6, 3.89 ERA), who beat the South Siders on June 19, takes the mound for the Cubs. He'll face White Sox ace Lucas Giolito (11-2, 2.72), who took the loss in that June 19 game. That was his first loss since April 6. Elsewhere on the schedule, intrastate rivals meet in Cincinnati when the Cleveland Indians tangle with the Cincinnati Reds. And the reigning Cy Young winner, Blake Snell, and his Tampa Bay Rays take on the AL East-leading New York Yankees in Tampa. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He has racked up profits on his MLB picks every year since SportsLine launched in 2015. Entering the 2019 season, he was 306-238 all-time on his MLB money line picks, returning more than $2,000 to $100 players. And he's on an impressive streak with his selections again, nailing 27 of his last 39 MLB money line picks, returning $1,454. Last week he gave out a three-team MLB parlay that paid more than 13-1.

Now Hartstein has studied Saturday's packed MLB slate and has identified his top three picks. If you parlay these together, you could be looking at a return of almost 9-1. But he's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Hartstein is taking the New York Yankees (+127) on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hartstein has hit 25 of his last 35 money line picks involving the Yankees and 17 of his last 28 involving the Rays.

Hartstein likes that the Yankees are the hottest team in baseball right now, having won 16 of their last 18. They've also dominated the Rays this season, winning nine of 11 games thus far.

In addition, New York won't be intimidated by Snell. When the Yankees last faced the reigning AL Cy Young winner, on June 19, they hammered him for six earned runs. He lasted only 0.1 of an inning. In that same game, CC Sabathia gave up just one earned run and three hits in 6.0 innings.

"I realize the Yankees are facing Blake Snell, but in six starts in June he gave up 25 earned runs and 33 hits in 23.1 innings," Hartstein told SportsLine. "In addition, New York has won eight of nine and 16 of 18. Give me the team with the best record in the AL getting plus money."

Hartstein has found value on another road underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which MLB picks should you make on Saturday for a chance at a payout of almost 9-1? And which road underdog is Hartstein backing hard? See Saturday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Saturday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine expert who has hit 27 of his last 39 MLB picks.

Saturday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Rangers at Twins (-165), 2:10 p.m.

Orioles at Blue Jays (-151), 3:07 p.m.

Brewers at Pirates (-103), 4:05 p.m.

Royals at Nationals (-405), 4:05 p.m.

Marlins at Braves (-198), 4:10 p.m.

Indians at Reds (+114), 4:10 p.m.

Yankees at Rays (-140), 4:10 p.m.

Red Sox at Tigers (+272), 4:10 p.m.

Cubs at White Sox (+102), 7:15 p.m.

Angels at Astros (-208), 7:15 p.m.

Phillies at Mets (-154), 7:15 p.m.

Cardinals at Giants (-115), 10:05 p.m.

Rockies at Diamondbacks (-116), 10:10 p.m.

Padres at Dodgers (-159), 10:10 p.m.

A's at Mariners (+122), 10:10 p.m.