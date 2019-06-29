MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 29: This three-way parlay pays 5-1

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox take their storied rivalry to England on Saturday when the teams open a two-game series at London Stadium. The games will be the first MLB games played in Europe and will take place in the stadium that hosted the opening and closing ceremonies and track and field competition of the 2012 Summer Olympics. Masahiro Tanaka takes the mound for the Yankees (-143) against Rick Porcello and the Red Sox. Elsewhere on Saturday, the top two teams in the AL wild card race -- the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays (-178) -- play the second game of their three-game series in Tampa. And Justin Verlander (10-3) seeks his MLB-leading 11th win of the season when the Houston Astros (-307) host the Seattle Mariners. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups and others are looking for value. And before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Saturday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine expert John Bollman.

Nicknamed The Executive, Bollman combines MLB front-office experience with a deep statistical background. Last season Bollman, who has a master's degree in biostatistics, worked in the Toronto Blue Jays' analytics department, focusing on high-performance sports science and player development. He is known for his ability to quantify the unquantifiable.

We can tell you that Bollman is going with the Miami Marlins (+113) at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He likes that the Marlins have beaten the Phillies four times in a little more than a week. Miami swept a three-game series from Philadelphia June 21-23 before winning, 6-2, on Friday night. The Marlins have outscored the Phillies, 19-10, in those games.

He also likes that the pitching matchup favors the Marlins. Jordan Yamamoto, 23, has been a revelation since making his major league debut on June 12, allowing just two earned runs in 19 innings and winning all three starts. He faces the Phillies' Zach Eflin.

"Jordan Yamamoto is 3-0 with a .95 ERA this season, and he did not allow a run in his one home start," Bollman told SportsLine. "Zach Eflin is 7-7 with a 3.26 ERA but 2-5 with a 3.5 ERA on the road. In one game against the Marlins this season, Eflin threw four innings giving up 10 hits and six runs. In Yamamoto's one start against the Phillies, he gave up two runs in five innings. These teams are 5-5 against each other this season, and the Phillies are 7-8 when Eflin starts while the Marlins are 3-0 when Yamamoto starts. Take the value in the Marlins."

Saturday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Yankees vs. Red Sox* (+127), 1:10 p.m.

Indians at Orioles (+143), 4:05 p.m.

Royals at Blue Jays (-164), 4:07 p.m.

Rangers at Rays (-178), 4:10 p.m.

Cubs at Reds (-122), 4:10 p.m.

Braves at Mets (-102), 4:10 p.m.

Phillies at Marlins (+113), 4:10 p.m.

Nationals at Tigers (+155), 4:10 p.m.

Twins at White Sox (+141), 4:12 p.m.

Mariners at Astros (-307), 8:15 p.m.

Pirates at Brewers (-212), 8:15 p.m.

Dodgers at Rockies (+131), 8:15 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants (+127), 10:05 p.m.

Athletics at Angels (-145), 10:07 p.m.

Cardinals at Padres (-129), 10:10 p.m.

* In London