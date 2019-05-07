MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 7: This three-way parlay pays over 4-1

All 30 teams are in action on a busy Tuesday MLB schedule, and the slate is full of intriguing matchups. It includes the Washington Nationals (-116) with Stephen Strasburg trying to slow down the Milwaukee Brewers, who have won four in a row, at Miller Park. On the opposite end, the New York Mets (-149), who have lost four straight, throw Noah Syndergaard when they play at the San Diego Padres. Up the road, surging veteran Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Los Angeles Dodgers (-142) host dynamic rookie Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own for May 7, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018 and he's off to an even-hotter start this year, riding an awesome 39-24 heater into Tuesday's action. That's brought in nearly $1,500 already to $100 bettors tailing him.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Tuesday's three picks pays out at more than 4-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Cubs (-163) at home against the Marlins at 8:05 p.m. ET. He's won four of his last five picks involving Chicago.

Oh knows the Marlins (10-24) rallied for a 6-5 win at Wrigley on Monday as heavy underdogs, but the league's worst-hitting team was aided by a brutal ninth-inning effort from Cubs closer Pedro Strop. That isn't likely to happen twice in two days against Chicago (19-13).

The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Cubs, who have still won 16 of 21. Jon Lester (2-1, 1.73 ERA), who has allowed one run over his last two starts since coming off the injury list, gets the start for Chicago. The Marlins go with hard-throwing lefty Caleb Smith (3-0, 2.00). While the Cubs are heavy favorites, his projections show they're not nearly favored enough.

"Chicago scores enough against Smith and beats the Marlins in 72 percent of my simulations, a number that shows an implied differential of -257," Oh told SportsLine. "The current money line price is way too low. Take it."

Lock in the Cubs to win on Tuesday, and you could be well on your way to a massive parlay payout.

Tuesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

White Sox at Indians (-141), 6:10 p.m.

Mariners at Yankees (-153), 6:35 p.m.

Red Sox at Orioles (+176), 7:05 p.m.

Rangers at Pirates (-141), 7:05 p.m.

Twins at Blue Jays (+134), 7:07 p.m.

Angels at Tigers (+130), 7:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rays (-183), 7:10 p.m.

Nationals at Brewers (-105), 7:40 p.m.

Phillies at Cardinals (-103), 7:45 p.m.

Marlins at Cubs (-163), 8:05 p.m.

Royals at Astros (-240), 8:10 p.m.

Giants at Rockies (-125), 8:40 p.m.

Reds at Athletics (-124), 10:07 p.m.

Braves at Dodgers (-142), 10:10 p.m.

Mets at Padres (+138), 10:10 p.m.